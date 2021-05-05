Penn State spring 2021 commencement ceremonies are right around the corner, and looking ahead at the weather for this weekend, it’s looking rainy.

On Friday, May 7, there is a 72% chance for rain, according to Accuweather. The temperature is predicted to be 52 during the day and 38 at night.

Saturday, May 8 brings about a sunnier day with less cloud cover and a lower precipitation chance of 46%, according to Accuweather. The temperature is set to reach 55 during the day and cool down to 34 by nighttime.

Showers and a high chance of rain will occur on Sunday May 9, according to Accuweather. During the day there will be a 74% chance of rain and temperatures will reach 54.

