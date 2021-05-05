Penn State spring 2021 commencement ceremonies are right around the corner, and looking ahead at the weather for this weekend, it’s looking rainy.
On Friday, May 7, there is a 72% chance for rain, according to Accuweather. The temperature is predicted to be 52 during the day and 38 at night.
Saturday, May 8 brings about a sunnier day with less cloud cover and a lower precipitation chance of 46%, according to Accuweather. The temperature is set to reach 55 during the day and cool down to 34 by nighttime.
Showers and a high chance of rain will occur on Sunday May 9, according to Accuweather. During the day there will be a 74% chance of rain and temperatures will reach 54.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
Penn State Faculty Senate approves removal of gendered, binary terms from course, program descriptions
Penn State's Faculty Senate approved proposition AD84 — Preferred Name and Gender Identity P…