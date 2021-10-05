Shivani Jayant had yet to step foot on campus when she accepted her offer to Penn State, let alone meet other women majoring in computer science like herself.

“When you are in such a male-dominated field, it can feel isolating,” Jayant (freshman-computer science) said. “I felt this urgency to find girls who understood that immediately.”

Jayant, now one of 28 residents living in the Women In Science and Engineering House located in Ritner Hall in Pollock Halls, said being part of the on-campus living learning community has been one of the “best decisions” she has made since arriving in Happy Valley.

“I have lived in India for the past few years,” Jayant said. “Even though I am a U.S. citizen, I had a lot of confusion going into the housing process.”

Most first-year students are required to live on campus as part of each student’s offer of admission, according to Penn State Housing.

But for Jayant, housing considerations became more than just where she was staying during her first two semesters at Penn State.

“With all of the colleges I applied to, frankly, I wanted opportunities where I could be encouraged to be a woman in STEM,” Jayant said. “As soon as I completed my orientation, I came across the WISE housing option and wanted to learn more.”

Jayant said the idea of being on a floor with girls who were all also in the same field as her felt “strange” coming from her male-dominated high school experience.

“I guess I just needed the reassurance that numbers are changing,” Jayant said. “Luckily for me, I found a community as well.”

Abbie Canale has worked as the faculty associate for WISE House and the assistant director of the Women in Engineering Program for the past two years and said Jayant’s thoughts on representation in STEM fields are not “uncommon.”

“Go to an engineering lecture hall, walk in and take a look around,” Canale said. “Chances are, only a few women will be in those classes, and the higher up in class number you go, the smaller that ratio gets.”

Canale said an internal push within Penn State’s College of Engineering to promote gender equality challenged her to find different routes to recruit girls on campus and understand that no matter what, “[they] do belong here,” and “it doesn’t make [them] any less valid to be a woman in science now.”

While Canale does not have a full history of the WISE House, she said it has been an LLC for at least 10-15 years.

“WISE [House] started as a joint initiative between the College of Engineering and the Eberly College of Science,” Canale said. “Our main goal is to build a community for students who are underrepresented in a wide variety of majors within the STEM fields.”

Located on the second floor of Ritner, there is “still room to grow,” according to Canale.

“We have an agreement that if we do have an influx of interest, we can accommodate that,” Canale said. “We want to make sure we give each and every young woman interested at least the opportunity to be a part of the culture we have created.”

But for Bailey Shearer, a first-year student living in WISE House this year, this specific LLC was originally her second choice.

“I had applied to [Engineering House] first,” Shearer (freshman-computer engineering) said. “I knew I wanted some type of community before even reaching campus, and I felt that an LLC was the perfect fit for me, but I thought that meant the engineering specific one for me.”

Shearer said as part of her virtual orientation, she was introduced to the Women in Engineering Program, which then led to her discovery of WISE House.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I’m really lucky that it did,” Shear said. “At WISE House, we uplift each other.”

Jayant said she is also grateful so many of the girls on the floor are diligent about wearing masks and getting tested for coronavirus.

“We all follow the rules that have been set in place [by the university] to stop the spread,” Jayant said, “It’s nice to know that we all want to protect ourselves, and I feel safer because of it.”

According to Canale, navigating recruitment through the pandemic has been challenging at times, and like many other LLCs on campus, WISE House has taken advantage of virtual visits.

Where other LLCs saw a drawback in the virtual format, Canale called these visits “much more equitable” for families across the country to learn about options like WISE House on such a big campus. If tours had been in person, some students might not have been able to visit.

“Even though we decided to do virtual things again this year, we’ve found great benefits,” Canale said. “We noticed students are often able to log in with more than just one family member, and that makes all the difference.”

When it comes to the housing process, after incoming freshmen accept their offer of admission and register for their living preferences through eLiving, the next step is an essay application.

According to Canale, a team of other faculty, including herself, read each essay and do their best to accommodate residents based on the housing preferences they have selected.

“Being from North Carolina, I was the only person I knew coming to PSU,” Shearer said. “Having the opportunity to be in WISE with girls who have similar interests as I do has been an amazing introduction to what this school has to offer.”

Shearer said Ritner Hall has also offered opportunities to meet other STEM related majors through the First-Year in Science and Engineering House, which is located on another floor in Ritner Hall.

“In our [society], we spend so much time trying to tear women down — it’s been refreshing to be able to build each other up for once,” Shearer said. “That’s where living on this floor [in WISE House] has really come to help further my outlook on strong women.”

Similar to Shearer, Jayant said being part of WISE House has also given her unparalleled professional experience during her first month of college.

“One of the benefits of being part of WISE House is the first-year seminar many of the girls are part of,” Jayant said. “Of course we have assignments for the class, but we also have been taught the importance of attending networking career fairs, learning about resume building, elevator pitches and using the university to get our name out there.”

But WISE House also faces a challenge common to other LLCs — many students don’t know how to apply to WISE House and others don’t even know it exists.

“Expanding this community is definitely a goal,” Canale said, “but we also want to let people know we’re here in the first place.”

Jayant said the aforementioned experiences have given her a good understanding of the culture WISE House could spread into other aspects of college life but stressed the importance of expansion as the only real way to get the word out there.

“In one of my classes, I’m the only girl in my course section,” Jayant said. “The sad part is that I’m kind of used to it coming from a family of only men in computer science.”

Jayant said she hopes over time, more than just around 28 girls can experience WISE House over their college years.

“That’s why we need WISE House — to make this support network even larger,” Jayant said.

Selena Liu is currently the only upperclassmen living in WISE House during the 2021-22 academic year, serving as the first student program assistant.

She spends about five hours each week coordinating academic, professional and social events the house can participate in together and meets with Canale and the floor’s resident assistant frequently.

“Personally, I did not realize how divisive the field is when it came to the ratio of men and women in my classes,” Liu said. “I only noticed it this year, with things being back in person more or less, and it feels daunting at times.”

Liu acknowledged the need to diversify the women living in WISE House by age but also said she wants underclassman students to feel comfortable looking to her for advice.

“Being able to help younger girls who are in STEM is a really powerful thing,” Liu said. “I know what it feels like to be in their shoes so vividly, so all I want is to help them in any way I can.”

According to Liu, the student program assistant must live at WISE House year-round.

Looking ahead, Liu said she does not know whether she will continue in her position next year but wants to take it day by day.

“I have been having a really good time figuring out this position as I go along,” Liu said. “The biggest incentive is being able to help others succeed, and seeing that in action makes me really proud of all the work behind the scenes that has made WISE House what it is.”

A five-year plan, which began last year through Penn State’s College of Engineering includes goals for WISE House to achieve including increasing the number of residents, encouraging upperclassman to consider WISE House or future cohorts, facilitating study groups through the Women in Engineering Program and recruiting marginalized communities, according to Canale.

“I want these girls to have confidence in themselves and to think, ‘OK, I need help, I know where to get it and I know how to advocate for myself,’” Canele said. “If we can get to that place, I think we will see an entire culture around women in STEM change for the better.”

For Jayant, she said she hopes to encourage others to look into WISE House during their first year but does not know if she will continue staying there next year — citing a renovated dorm as high on her priority list.

“Even so, as an international student, coming in not really knowing what to expect, WISE House made the transition so smooth,” Jayant said. “I can most definitely say I have no regrets.”