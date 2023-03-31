In early January, Penn State Forward announced it would sponsor three candidates for the alumni seats in Penn State's Board of Trustees 2023 election: Ali Krieger, Melinda Kuritzky and Uma Moriarity.

According to its website, Penn State Forward is “a group of students, alumni, staff and faculty supporting change at Penn State's highest level: the Board of Trustees.”

Founder and campaign manager Nora Van Horn said she founded Penn State Forward during her junior year at Penn State “with the intention of recruiting and helping elect young, forward-thinking candidates to Penn State’s Board of Trustees.”

Before graduating from Penn State in 2022, Van Horn said she was involved in student government and student advocacy groups, “especially around environmental sustainability and sexual violence prevention.”

“Through those experiences, I saw the need for university leadership that really were advocates and sympathetic to the issues that students cared about,” Van Horn said.

Van Horn said Penn State Forward’s mission is to create a “sustainable and inclusive institution,” and it primarily does this by “recruiting people and supporting them when they run for the Board of Trustees.”

According to Van Horn, Penn State Forward seeks out its candidates based on specific attributes: “commitment to Penn State, professional expertise around the goals that [Penn State Forward has] and candidates that otherwise wouldn’t run for the Board of Trustees or have identities that are underrepresented on the board.”

When it comes to the three candidates that Penn State Forward is sponsoring, Van Horn said she believes each candidate embodies these attributes in their own ways.

Krieger is a 2007 Penn State graduate and a professional player for NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Krieger said she recalls her Penn State experience as “probably some of the best years of [her] life.”

During her time at Penn State, Krieger played for the women’s soccer team. During her senior year, she began playing on the national level and said her Penn State education “helped propel [her] to get into the national team.”

Since graduating with a bachelor’s in advertising and public relations, Krieger has been a professional women’s soccer player and has represented the United States at the Olympics. She has also been working as an Athlete Ally Ambassador since “2015 or 2016.”

As reported by The New York Times, in 2016, she and her teammates filed a wage discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation that eventually led to equal pay for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

“It started with my teammates and I believing that we could create the change that we wanted to see, not only for us but for future generations,” Krieger said. “We didn’t want to stop until something was solved — and if we didn’t fight, who will?”

Now, Krieger said she wants to “give back to the university that gave [her] so much.”

Krieger said when Penn State Forward reached out, she was “honored to be asked” to work with an organization “doing such great work [that] really [wants] what’s best for the university.”

“We must assure people that progress will be made,” Krieger said. “Fighting for those communities and individuals who do not look like us is a direction that the board needs to move forward in.”

Kuritzky is a 2006 Penn State graduate and an attorney-adviser at the U.S. Department of State. She also currently works with and mentors Penn State students interested in law and policy.

During her time at Penn State, Kuritzky said she worked for the political science department as a mentor for undergraduate students who were “thinking of majoring in political science or international politics and who were also interested in doing an internship.” She also mentored and tutored students through Upward Bound and studied abroad in Spain.

She also said she played the harp “for different events on campus” and was involved in a few different THON committees.

After graduating with bachelor’s degrees in international politics and Spanish, Kuritzky said she “taught elementary school for two years in Houston, Texas,” through Teach For America.

She said she studied public policy and law at Harvard University. After graduating and practicing law in the U.S., Kuritzky moved abroad to work for “international organizations for another several years.”

According to Kuritzky, she first learned of Penn State Forward when the organization reached out to her “last summer,” but she was “familiar already with the idea of moving boards forward” because of her previous interest in supporting Harvard Forward’s platform as an alumna.

“I really like how [Penn State Forward’s] mission is really broad-based,” Kuritzky said. “I think Penn State Forward does a nice job of putting forward issues that are really important and that are issues that alumni care about.”

For Kuritzky, she said education has always been “really important” to her, and during her time at Penn State, she was “inspired by others around [her], [her] fellow students, to focus on service,” which led her to join Teach For America after graduation.

“I think college in particular is a place where there is a lot of opportunity for knowledge, but there are also a lot of gaps,” Kuritzky said. “I think people often have the misconception that when you get to university, everyone is on an equal playing field, but there are actually a lot of inequities that are underlying students’ experiences in universities.”

“My whole trajectory has been in service of education and [trying] to ensure that students have not just an equal but an equitable experience when they get to school,” Kuritzky said.

Moriarity is a 2014 Penn State graduate, as well as a senior investment strategist and the global environmental, social and governance lead for CenterSquare Investment Management. She also currently serves on the Smeal Sustainability Advisory Board.

During her time at Penn State, Moriarity said she was “really involved in THON through a couple different angles as a committee member and captain.” Once she realized “the [Schreyer] Honors College didn’t have a representative THON group,” she also founded the Schreyer Honors College Student Council Benefitting THON.

Moriarity also said she served on the executive committee for Penn State Homecoming.

After graduating with bachelor’s degrees in finance and accounting in addition to a master’s of accounting, Moriarity said she “worked in corporate strategy for ExxonMobil,” specifically with “how to deploy technology across the company to create a more long-term business plan.”

Additionally, Moriarity said she “grew up with sustainability being a part of how [she] lives.”

For Moriarity, she said she’s “an investor first and foremost,” but she “[does] it from a perspective of understanding the impact of how [she invests] on the environment and the community.”

When Penn State Forward reached out to her, Moriarity said she was “involved in Penn State from a sustainability perspective already” from her service on the Smeal Sustainability Advisory Board.

“I got to learn about [Penn State Forward’s] priorities — things that I really aligned with both on a personal level as well as what I’ve been doing professionally as it relates to climate change and equity,” Moriarity said.

According to Van Horn, Penn State Forward wants to “expand the electorate” to increase candidate and voter diversity.

“One thing that’s unique about Penn State Forward is that we’re a movement,” Van Horn said.

The university will send election ballots beginning on April 10 to Penn State alumni via email.

