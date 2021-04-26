This weekend, Relay For Life at Penn State raised a total of $21,369.45 despite the virtual challenges from the coronavirus pandemic — for the second year in a row.

Relay For Life is a six, 12 or 24-hour walkathon that raises money for the American Cancer Society, according to Relay’s executive event director Megan Mantler.

This year, the Relay For Life event at Penn State lasted from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and was livestreamed on YouTube.

“It’s the American Cancer Society’s biggest fundraiser,” Mantler (senior-supply chain management) said. “There’s Relay For Life all over the world, including in Europe and Australia, and all the money helps the society and [its] efforts to support patients and their families, as well as fund research.”

Mantler said this isn’t Relay For Life’s first time adapting to virtual events. Last year, the event raised $41,519.93 for ACS — over $30,000 less than in 2019.

“The difference between last year and this year is that most of our planning last year was still… in person, so we were planning for an in-person event,” Mantler said.

Since Relay knew it would be holding a virtual walkathon in advance this year, Mantler said there was more time to plan accordingly — but in-person fundraisers are where the group makes a majority of its money.

“[Last year], after we were told we were staying at home for the rest of the semester, it was kind of like the rush to figure out how to turn it virtually,” Mantler said.

Due to the pandemic, the fundraisers and mission awareness events were virtual this year and in 2020, according to Mantler. Although some of the smaller committees with around five people met in Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center, Mantler said all other meetings were held via Zoom.

Every hour, the event included different themes with activities and ceremonies to keep viewers and participants engaged, according to the organization’s Instagram. Some activities included a performance hour by Penn State students, a yoga session, a virtual cooking event and the usual luminaria ceremony.

“[The luminaria ceremony is] always just a really sentimental moment that draws in why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Mantler said. “It’s always a really great time to just reflect.”

According to one of the recruitment and involvement overalls for Relay For Life Mikayla Casey, the process of getting community members involved was full of sending emails.

“In a normal year, we still send out a lot of emails but there’s also usually in-person events where we’ll hold information sessions or we’ll go to people’s meetings,” Casey (senior-Spanish and security and risk analysis) said. “This year, we held virtual informational sessions and virtual meeting crashes.”

In order to spread the word to join Relay, Casey said the “virtual meeting crashes” happened when committee leaders hopped on other clubs’ and organizations’ Zoom meetings.

Julia Petrucci, mission overall for Relay For Life, said she agreed the recruitment process was more difficult than previous years. Last year, most of Relay’s recruitment process finished before the pandemic hit.

“It definitely was harder to recruit people this year,” Petrucci (junior-biobehavioral health and psychology) said. “I think we could’ve done more in person, but we did what we could.”

Regardless of the virtual challenges faced by Relay — whether it was creating graphics, planning daily posts or finding more members to join— Casey said the energy behind the movement was as strong as ever.

“Whether we’re in person or on Zoom, everyone’s passion for the cause comes through,” Casey said. “Everyone has a reason for being here. Their lives have been touched by cancer in some way.”

Carianne Lovas, entertainment overall for Relay For Life, said the past two years have been “transition years” for the event.

“We [tried] to make it as much of a normal Relay as possible,” Lovas (junior-biomedical and mechanical engineering) said. “Hopefully, [the vaccine] will allow us to do more in-person events next year.”

Relay For Life accepts applications at the beginning of the fall and spring semesters, according to Mantler. Mantler said the organization has multiple committees students can work on, but students can also create their own teams to participate in the walkathon.

Although Mantler is graduating, she said she knows the energy and motivation shared by all members of Relay For Life at Penn State will continue.

“Cancer doesn’t stop, and neither do we.”

