Penn State's Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosted Alok Vaid-Menon Wednesday as a keynote speaker for LGBTQ History Month.

The entirety of Vaid-Menon’s presentation was virtual, and attendees were invited to listen to the presentation in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium.

Before and after the presentation, in-person attendees were able to grab various literature and resources from a table set up outside the auditorium.

Eric Duran, Penn State CSGD program director and assistant director, said resources are important for events like Wednesday evening’s keynote presentation, as they allow audience members to “continue the conversation.”

For this year’s LGBTQ History Month, Duran said the center wanted to bring in a speaker and activist who is “making history now.”

Vaid-Menon is a self-made author, performer, speaker and fashionista with several published works of international acclaim, according to their website.

Speaking about a plethora of LGBTQ-related topics from trans rights to life as a member of the LGBTQ community, and answering questions from CSGD staff and other attendees during the event, Vaid-Menon began by discussing gender stereotypes surrounding clothing.

According to Vaid-Menon, such stereotypes are the cause of a lot of discrimination against gender nonconforming individuals like themself. In their experiences as a nonbinary individual, Vaid-Menon said the clothes they choose to wear and the fashions with which they choose to express themself are often criticized for being too “out there” and visible.

“I’m not being visible. It’s heteronormativity that’s visible,” Vaid-Menon said. “People fixate on appearance and not on the soul.”

Vaid-Menon said many individuals today believe the type of fashion Vaid-Menon chooses to express themself with is simply “a trend” — but Vaid-Menon refuted this, citing several historical accounts of people of color and different cultures expressing themselves in a similar way in terms of fashion as they choose to do today.

“It only becomes a trend whenever white people discover it,” Vaid-Menon said.

Then, Vaid-Menon spoke about their published poetry, which they said began as a way for them to release “sadness, pain and anguish.”

Vaid-Menon said they have drawn inspiration from reading other LGBTQ writers, who they said changed their life. James Baldwin, Audre Lorde and Joseph Massad were among the writers they mentioned.

Not only is their writing a release from emotions but also from physical realities, Vaid-Menon said — specifically, it’s a release from the dissonance between their chosen outfits and body figure as both relate to social gender stereotypes.

“When I write, I don’t have a body,” Vaid-Menon said. “I can suspend that sense of being a spectacle, and I can meet people at a more human level.”

And queer writing and literature, Vaid-Menon said, are forms of queer immortalization, of making the queer experience real and lasting in readers’ minds.

The final part of Vaid-Menon’s presentation was a discussion about the internet’s prevalence in queer culture and its “revolutionary” ability to connect queer people — even those who find they can’t come out and be openly queer themselves.

“In a society that tells us we aren’t real, we can find each other and tell each other we exist,” Vaid-Menon said. “Oftentimes, we become our best selves through each other.”

Yet Vaid-Menon said several aspects of the internet are toxic for queer people, especially those who are trans.

Misinformation, Vaid-Menon said, can spread easily — as easily as the trends in which trans people are made the subject of memes instead of being affirmed and celebrated, they said.

Because of this, they compared the trans experience to Olivia Rodrigo’s “1 step forward, 3 steps back” and said every trans-beneficial piece of pop culture is often meet with increased discrimination against the community — and even violence.

The presentation ended with a Q&A session for audience members, who submitted questions to CSGD moderators.

Vaid-Menon spoke about growing up in a conservative town and said the most important thing for young queer or trans people is to make plans and find spaces they can exist peacefully. They said society should adopt a zero-tolerance policy against homophobia and transphobia, which they called “imports” from Western and European culture.

Wrapping up the presentation by answering a question about their personal goals and purpose of their work, Vaid-Menon said they hope to “be a mirror to the world.”

“The parts of yourself that you have been most ashamed of and taught to fear, those are often the most beautiful parts.”

