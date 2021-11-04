“Penn State students, give them hell! It is right to rebel!”

Penn State students and protestors chanted these words outside the Joab L. Thomas Building Wednesday evening — rallying with members of Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence’s response to Uncensored America’s presentation by British alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Over the past week, the planned “Pray the Gay Away” event faced condemnation from organizations in the Penn State and State College communities.

In a letter SASV authored, printed and passed out to protestors, the organization said the purpose of its rally was to “demand more from the Penn State administration” — which the organization said betrayed students by allowing Yiannopoulos to speak.

“Students are right to take action against administration, to demand an education worth having and to demand a community worth defending,” SASV wrote in the letter. “Penn State administration stands up for the interests of the rich and powerful and opposes the interests of students who pay dearly for their education and whose money is being funneled to bigots.”

Though Penn State did not invite Yiannopoulos itself — student organization Uncensored America did — the University Park Allocation Committee approved and provided funding for the event.

Yiannopoulos rose to fame with statements in his presentations and writings attacking political correctness, feminism, LGBTQ rights, racial equality and social justice, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Penn State said it condemned Yiannopoulos’ message in a statement on Oct. 25, calling him a “social provocateur” and someone not worthy of attention.

However, the university said it would be unable to do anything to stop the event from occurring, citing the First Amendment — specifically, its free speech clause.

“As a public university, we are fundamentally and unalterably obligated under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment to protect various expressive rights, even for those whose viewpoints offend our basic institutional values,” Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst wrote. “To do so otherwise not only violates the Constitution but would undermine the basic freedom each of us shares to generally think and express ourselves as we wish.”

The protest kicked off at 7 p.m. at the corner of Pollock and Shortlidge roads, though it quickly moved behind the Thomas Building — into a parking lot partially guarded by police.

In the parking lot, the group of students, faculty, staff and State College community members grew.

Phrases like “Admin, admin, you can’t hide, we can see through your lies,” “shut up and leave” and “Nazi scum off our streets” were shouted between buildings, and around a dozen counterprotestors — who had stationed themselves across Pollock Road at the onset of the event — shifted over to the back end of the larger, student-run event.

At around 8:45 p.m., Uncensored America kicked off its event with Yiannopoulos inside the Thomas Building.

It was revealed within the presentation that Uncensored America, the student organization who invited and hosted Yiannopoulos, was formed solely to organize the event, which Yiannopoulos and the organization said was two years in the making.

Yiannopoulos received $17,934.80 in honoraria for the event, according to UPAC. The total amount he acquired for speaking neared $24,000, though, Yiannopoulos said in his presentation — due to an outside contribution from a “private donor” who was unable to attend.

Uncensored America offered free general admission for students and community members, but entry was not guaranteed. There were VIP packages available for sale to students and community members for guaranteed seating.

Since UPAC can only fund 90% of the total for events like this, all ticket sale profits will go toward Uncensored America so it can pay the last 10%.

He spent the next hour criticizing gay culture — and said being gay is a choice that hurts the family unit, caused by a lack of male role models and abuse. Additionally, gay and racist jokes, criticisms of the Islamic religion and critiques of pedophilia were made by Yiannopoulos.

During his presentation, Yiannopoulos said the Pulse nightclub shooter, who was responsible for the deaths of 49 people, himself and injuries of others in 2016 at an LGBTQ night club, had not done anything wrong.

Yiannopoulos also announced he was pro-execution and brought an electroshock machine with him. He began a prayer designed to “pray the gay away” during the presentation as well.

Outside, protest attendees utilized a megaphone to speak about the school, administration and thoughts on the Yiannopoulos event.

“I should not feel afraid on my own campus,” one student protestor said. “I should feel welcomed here.”

Several “We are” chants were led throughout, including one in which the response was changed from “Penn State” to “Gay.”

At the end, food and snacks were handed to attendees as they were sent home in groups to ensure safety — and before leaving, SASV reiterated its stance.

“The decision to spend money hosting Milo instead of spending money opposing Milo is also not ‘inaction’ but an active choice to betray students,” the letter read. “Penn State [administration]’s choice to host Milo is not to avoid controversy for Milo’s sake but to avoid controversy for [its] own sake.”

However, Uncensored America hosted Yiannopoulos and UPAC provided funding — not the university’s administration.

Amy Leddy, State College resident of 33 years and former faculty member in Penn State’s Office of Student Affairs, said she felt she had to “make a stand” against Yiannopoulos’ messages by attending the protest.

“Saying that gays can be converted through conversion therapy is just horrid — absolutely horrid,” Leddy, 57, said.

Leddy said the university’s argument using the First Amendment is a weak one and doesn’t take into account the “hate” messages Yiannopoulos is known for preaching.

“I believe in freedom of speech,” Leddy said. “Freedom of speech is not hate speech, and what Milo does is hate speech.”

SASV, in the letter, echoed Leddy’s sentiment and raised concerns about Penn State’s funding — through UPAC — of Yiannopoulos and how the university defended the funding by referencing the First Amendment.

“The Constitution claims to protect speech,” SASV wrote, “[but] it does not guarantee Milo Yiannopoulos a [$17,934.80] paycheck taken from our student fees, security detail and platform that offers his politics legitimacy.”

UPAC released a statement about Yiannopoulos Friday in which the student fee committee defended its decision to fund the event — it said it was neutral in its decision to host Yiannopoulos.

“All viewpoints, including those that are controversial, must have an equal chance of receiving funding,” the statement said.

However, UPAC said it did not mean to “dehumanize” any members of marginalized communities usually targeted by Yiannopoulos’ messages.

Leddy said the decision to fund Yiannopoulos in the first place “befuddles” her and “enraged” her.

In the letter, SASV said Penn State “takes pride” in a “false designation as a top LGBTQ+ school” and said members of administration “are merely opportunists who want LGBTQ+ student money and who are allowing LGBTQ+ money to be used to fund propaganda for conversion therapy.”

During the event, Yiannopoulos said the money he received will go toward the Milo Clinic — an intended conversion therapy facility in Florida — to “help dozens of young men escape unnatural and dangerous homosexual urges.”

For student Katherine Williams — a self-proclaimed ally to the LGBTQ community — the event was an opportunity to share her voice and show the university “how many people are upset by [Yiannopoulos’ presentation],” which she said she hopes causes the university to release an official apology about the event in addition to refunding student fee money designated for the event by UPAC.

“Seeing all these people come here together to fight the bad coming to campus is wonderful,” Williams (sophomore-chemical engineering) said.

Jamile Jaramillo said she attended the event as a bisexual individual to uplift others of her community who are out and proud, as well as support those who aren’t out yet by protesting in solidarity with their experiences.

Jaramillo (junior-Latin American studies) said seeing allies coming to support her community was a step in the right direction and counteracted what she called an attempt to silence members of the LGBTQ community on campus.

“We don’t need just people [who are] part of the community. We need allies as well to be like, ‘OK, this is wrong,’” Jaramillo said. “[The university tries] to get us to be quiet. But there is power in numbers. We will stand for what is right.”

Standing for what is right and “against hate” is something Leddy said she is “glad” Penn State students, staff and community members came out to the event to do. She said she wishes the university as an institution would do the same.

“Having the Penn State community wrap [its] arms around oppressed groups — that really shows something. ‘We are.’ We are together. We are not a discriminating body.”

Katie Knol contributed reporting.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE