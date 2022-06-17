Samantha Escobar joined the Colombian American Student Association at Penn State during her freshman year as a way to connect her with her culture.

Without CASA, Escobar (junior-history and political science) said she would not have the close friends she has now.

The club continues to represent Colombian culture by uniting philanthropy with friendship for its members, Escobar said, and is now focusing on expanding its presence on campus.

“I know that [we], Colombians in general, are very welcoming and tight knit, like a family,” she said.

Escobar currently serves as the secretary of CASA and as the executive vice president of the Latino Caucus.

“I come from a predominantly whiter area, and I wanted to find a place that let me really express my culture, something that I felt like I hadn’t been able to do up to this point,” Escobar said.

One of Escobar’s goals as the secretary of CASA, she said, is to get the club involved with THON through the Latino Caucus. The caucus plans to return to THON this upcoming spring after a hiatus.

Escobar described the Colombian community at Penn State as “inviting,” “community-based” and “philanthropic.”

Of the many club initiatives, Escobar said CASA is proudest of an initiative started by the previous executive board. Working with World Vision International, a religious nonprofit organization, the club financially sponsored a young girl from Colombia.

“We basically sponsored her, so through a website, we were giving monthly donations, and we got updated in turn about just how the child was doing,” Escobar said. “It was a really cool experience.”

For the future of the club, Escobar said she strives to focus on networking by implementing a “Career Building Day,” when the club would focus on setting up members of CASA for their future careers and internships with the help of LinkedIn, headshots and resumes.

“That is something that is important for us as an organization,” Escobar said. “Yes, we are a club, but we have a duty to set each other up.”

In order to expand the club and improve its presence on campus, Escobar said she wants to improve CASA’s campus presence with the help of food sales and other activities.

“At the end of the day, what gets you more to act is seeing something in person that really motivates you,” Escobar said.

Significant support of the club, according to Escobar, comes from members of different cultures — since anyone of any culture is welcome to join CASA.

About a quarter to half of the club members, Escobar said, are not Colombian themselves.

“They're there to support us but also because it's a community,” she said.

Escobar said she is determined, alongside executive board members, to make the biggest impact the club has ever had, especially due to less coronavirus restrictions — which she said hindered the expansion of the club in the past.

“We want Latinos to be heard, and this is the year to really go out in full force,” Escobar said.

Treasurer and fundraising chair Sebastian Lopez joined CASA during his sophomore year after deciding to reach out and look for people with a similar background as him.

“I had the need to unify and work on what the club is supposed to represent for all of us,” Lopez (junior-nuclear engineering) said.

He said one of his biggest motivations to attend Penn State was the size of the school, as he came from a small town.

“I found this club and found so many people that are just like me… that's how I met most of the people I know,” Lopez said.

Lopez said what unites many members are the similarities shared from their culture to music and food.

“It doesn't matter where we came from; we have that part in common,” Lopez said.

As for fundraising for the club, Lopez said he’s planning to do cultural events, such as cooking competitions and get-togethers with other organizations.

Currently, CASA is working to host an event for the incoming freshmen for Pride Month with a potential guest speaker from the LGBTQ community.

“We want to give incoming freshmen a space for them to share their ideas and where they can be themselves,” Lopez said.

With CASA being a recent addition to the Latino Caucus, Lopez said he hopes to continue the group’s work so that students who join next semester have a place to express themselves as well.

“Living in the United States gives us unique opportunities, so it's comforting to know that we have this space no matter where we come from,” Lopez said.

Juan Mendez, former social media chair for CASA, said he enjoyed his position but did not get the chance to execute many of his ideas. That motivated him to become the club’s next president.

Mendez (junior-broadcast journalism and Spanish) described CASA as a group where everyone wants to stay as close together as possible by constantly updating others and maintaining communication.

Mendez said there was significant improvement in the club’s engagement thanks to multiple events that took place this previous year, such as “El Obleaso,” an event centered around making a Colombian wafer dessert that raised money for the organization.

“Colombian obleas are really good, and we had a contest to see who would make the best looking ones, and people really enjoyed it,” Mendez said.

The most recent collaboration Mendez recalled as one of his favorites was a barbecue with the Korean Student Association.

“We had Colombian food like empanadas, and they made Korean barbecue,” Mendez said. “So, we got to mix two very unique cultures together, and it was a lot of fun.”

Mendez said collaborations with other organizations and clubs are extremely important and said he currently looks forward to working with the Latino Caucus — what he called the “umbrella” for Latino organizations on campus.

“I feel like that allows individual country organizations to really collaborate, do things together and put events out that people are going to be even more attracted to,” Mendez said.

Past collaborations with other clubs also include a soccer watch party with the Peruvian Student Association.

“Those little things are valuable, and I know people no matter the organization would want to be involved,” Mendez said.

Mendez also said it’s important to the organization to live up to its name “CASA,” which means “house” in Spanish, because he said he wants every member to feel like they are at home.

“We all support each other,” Mendez said.

Welcoming people from different countries who don’t necessarily have a community on campus is one of CASA’s many goals, he said, as well as providing a platform where students can speak their native language to others.

“We want people from those countries to at least recognize or see family in us and be able to unite in CASA,” Mendez said.

To get members from the upcoming class, Mendez said CASA will combine social media presence and accessibility.

“Being able to put our information and our values out there on social media for it to be easy for others to reach,” Mendez said, “that’s the biggest thing.”

Mendez said the organization is currently working on how to get new members for the upcoming class of 2026 by “capitalizing” on events like the Involvement Fair at the beginning of every semester.

“Even if you do not know what it stands for, [I want people to] recognize it as CASA, a nice organization,” Mendez said. “I want it to be that big, if possible.”

