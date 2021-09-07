Living at college for the first time may be one of the biggest life transitions for many Penn State students, and it can often cause a whirlwind of emotions and effects on mental health.

Madeline Peckheiser said transitioning to Penn State during the summer helped alleviate some of her stress prior to the fall semester.

“I did summer session, so that really helped me out,” Peckheiser (freshman-secondary education and English) said. “It made the move-in for fall so much easier because I was already adjusted to campus, I knew some people [and] I got a couple credits out of the way. So, doing summer session really helped my fall transition.”

Despite easing into her college experience and “meeting new friends,” Peckheiser said she still struggles with her mental health sometimes.

“In the summer, I was very nervous and scared. It was overwhelming,” she said. “College has given me waves of loneliness. I know I have friends here, but it’s just such a big transition that I do feel alone sometimes. I’ve been talking about that with my friends recently, and they feel the same way, too. It makes me feel a little better that it’s not just me that feels that.”

Peckheiser said she remains optimistic these feelings will not stick with her forever — she makes an effort to mitigate the less-than-pleasant sensations.

“I try to distract myself, do something that makes me happy, like go hang out with my friends, go take a walk, call my mom — just something to distract myself from those feelings,” she said. “I hope eventually I’m fully adjusted and those feelings of loneliness do go away. I mean, they might not ever go fully away, but I’m hoping that they lessen.”

Olivia Manack said she agreed her time on campus this summer was helpful to an extent, although this fall is still “a bit of a toll” as she continues to adjust.

“I did the [Learning Edge Academic] Program in the summer, so I had a little bit more of an idea of what I was doing when I came here,” Manack (freshman-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “But it’s still definitely tough because it’s a lot more work to do now — the workload is different. In the summer, I had my car so I could go see my family, but now it’s more like I’m stuck here.”

The increased workload and structure of college courses is a source of stress for other students as well, such as Natalia Anseeuw, who said she is having to adjust the way she approaches her work.

“I’m a bit of a perfectionist, so high school’s a lot easier comparatively because you had that teacher telling you, ‘Here are the steps to success, and we’ll help you through it,’” Anseeuw (freshman-forensic science) said. “Here, in college, they’re like, ‘OK, here’s a list, and if you do it, you do it, if you don’t, you don’t.’ I’m trying to feel OK with everything not being perfect.”

David Shernisky said he has also noticed the stark contrast between college and high school workloads.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Transportation Services announces changes for Labor Day During the Labor Day holiday, there will be no CATA, campus shuttle or fleet vehicle pick up…

“The schoolwork is completely different from high school,” Shernisky (freshman-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “It’s kind of like you’re on your own schedule.”

An element of what is making the fall somewhat “stressful and overwhelming” for Shernisky is not having the comforts of home after a long day of classes, he said.

“Coming back after class, you’re not even coming back to your house, you’re coming back to a dorm room,” Shernisky said. “I’m slowly adjusting [to living in a dorm]. At first it was completely different, but it’s getting more normal. I try to get outside and walk around sometimes.”

In addition to getting out for some exercise, some students like Anna Walsh said they have a common coping mechanism when they’re feeling blue — call home.

“There’s definitely times when I miss my mom and my cat,” Walsh (freshman-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said. “But I’ve been trying to enjoy it. I’ve been keeping myself super busy with school work, so there’s not a lot of time to miss home. I FaceTime my mom almost every day just to see what’s going on back at home.”

Lauren Saltz said she has not experienced much turmoil with transitioning to Penn State but said she also likes to stay updated on what’s going on at home.

“I’m missing my parents, but I think that’s normal. I just call them and see what’s up,” Saltz (freshman-kinesiology) said. “But it’s been good, it’s been really nice to meet new people and experience something different.”

However, Paulina Buitrago is far from being a freshman but said she is also transitioning to being far from home. A native of Colombia, she’s in her first month at Penn State — working toward a law degree.

“It's been fine,” Buitrago (graduate-master of laws) said. “Today, I’m feeling kind of blue, kind of homesick. I just hang out with friends to feel better.”

Like Walsh, Buitrago said she particularly misses the comfort of her pets.

“I’m really into animals, and I have a lot of pets back home,” she said. “But I haven’t pet a cat in a month, which is very sad for me.”

Buitrago said it’s been an adjustment living in the United States for the first time, but she said she’s doing her best to stay on a good path.

“It’s a new chapter, so you have a learning curve. It’s hard because it’s a new country, a new city, a new culture, everything,” she said. “I’ve struggled with my mental health before, so I like to think I’m strong enough to pick myself up. I think I’m managing.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE