Washington Monthly, a Washington, D.C.-based magazine, placed Penn State University park on its 2021 Best Colleges for Student Voting honor roll.

Penn State’s University Park campus joined more than 200 other colleges on the honor roll for encouraging its students to cast ballots in each election, the release said.

Using data from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge and the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, the honor roll determines which schools are put on the list.

According to Washington Monthly, the 2020 presidential election youth voter turnout increased compared to 2016.

