The Penn State and State College military community remembered missing service members of the United States military Friday at the 2022 Prisoners of War/Missing In Action Vigil.

The vigil was held at the end of POW/MIA Recognition Week on Old Main Lawn.

The event has been hosted by the Harry R. Armstrong Squadron, Penn State’s Air Force ROTC chapter of the Arnold Air Society for nearly 35 years.

Sebastian Valentin, Arnold Air Society cadet major and the main event coordinator, called the ceremony “essential” for all cadets and midshipmen.

“It’s something that we would like to portray to everyone — the significance and meaning of what a POW or MIA service member is,” Valentin (junior-aerospace engineering) said. “They gave the ultimate sacrifice, and our main mission when we come out and do this vigil annually is to make sure everyone understands the great amount of sacrifice they made.”

Valentin is the squadron commander for the HRA Squadron and said the event was “extremely big” for them.

“I made sure that all these people were able to attend the event in order to amplify that significance and amplify what it truly means to our squadron,” he said. “To me, it means everything.”

Penn State ROTC members stood in mass formation as veterans, friends and family members of missing service members gathered on the lawn.

The vigil began with the raising of the American flag accompanied by a rendition of the National Anthem and Amazing Grace by Wild Blue Yonders, ROTC’s a cappella group.

One member of Wild Blue Yonders, Juliana Hetzler, said it was “so special” for the group to remember those who gave their lives.

“It’s an emotional day for everyone,” Hetzler (junior-computer science) said. “We have agreed to… what it might cost someday. The fact that we’re all here knowing that we could be one of the remembered one day is just kind of a heavy feeling.”

Hetzler said many ROTC members wear a wristband with the name of a POW/MIA individual.

“That’s just a reminder that it could be your name on the bracelet someday,” Cadet 1st Lt. Hetzler said.

Following the performances, Cadet Heimbaugh delivered a "Presidential Proclamation" on National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

The audience rose to their feet as Midshipman Bryne gave an invocation reflecting on the sacrifices of the missing service members.

The Honor Guard and Navy Color Guard then presented the Missing Man Table, a table with five empty chairs, meant to symbolize the memory of those who were never able to return home.

The table will be guarded for 24 hours, ending at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Several speakers told the stories of POW/MIA service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Silver Wings.

Commander John Kerr, executive officer for the Navy ROTC branch at Penn State, said the event allows the military to “touch base” with the student populous.

“The whole POW/MIA point of ‘never forget those who have not returned home’ — I think it really resonates with the midshipmen,” Kerr said. “To hear those words, it's not just them stepping in for the first time, they're falling in a lineage of folks who have given the ultimate sacrifice for the country and it really makes it ring true that they’re not here for an education, they're not just here to graduate as students, but they're here to take on something bigger than themselves.”

Maj. Gen. Brook Leonard, chief of staff for the U.S. Space Force, then addressed the crowd.

“As we stand here at Old Main and look upon this incredible setting, my heart is full of so many different emotions,” Leonard said. “I can tell you I am incredibly proud and thankful, our nation is in great hands.”

He thanked the ROTC and community members for remembering over 180,000 prisoners and 80,000 unaccounted service members.

“As students and as military members dedicated to lifelong learning, we all know that to grow and to continue to guard our nation, and freedom and justice around the world, we must learn from the past — from their legacy, from honoring and remembering them,” Leonard said.

He said he believes in the importance of rising to accountability every day.

“We are all accountable to each other, and we are all accountable to our nation,” Leonard said. “How well we answer these calls will reveal how well we honor the prisoners of war and the missing in action that have gone before us. Let us all stand vigilant, and walk worthy of their memory.”

After closing remarks, community and service members, veterans and ROTC students alike congregated on the lawn.

Col. Ley Havird said having spent 31 years as a commission officer in the U.S. Air Force there is “no duty more sacred” than being responsible for the young people of our nation.

“Our commitment to POW/MIAs is resembling the commitment that we want to instill in them — to their airmen, their guardians, their soldiers, their sailors, their marines,” he said. “It's the level of commitment that we will still be by your side no matter what the circumstances are and no matter what the cost.”

Havird said it “amazes him every day” to see young people sacrifice time, put together events like the vigil and follow a path that is “very difficult to follow.”

“I just want our cadets, our midshipmen to get the recognition that they deserve for the things that they do and support and serve — not only the military as an institution but this campus in general and the service that they provide this community,” he said.

Remembering POW/MIAs, Havird said, is emblematic of our nation’s beginnings, and shows the United State’s commitment to “the cause of freedoms and liberties.”

“Though you may be lost, you will never be forgotten, and we will do all in our power to retrieve you to bring you home,” he said. “When you have that commitment, it is easy to align yourself towards putting yourself in harm's way to protect the freedoms and liberties of your fellow citizens.”

