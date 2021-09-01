A rainy Wednesday led to leaks in residence halls across campus, Conal Carr, director of housing operations and facilities planning at Penn state, said via email.

“Given the volume of rain in the last 24 hours, we have had leaks... in all of the housing areas.” Carr said. “Fortunately, there has been limited impact on student spaces.”

The leaks occurred in both unrenovated and renovated buildings, according to Carr.

Carr said select lounges, lobbies and student bedrooms have experienced slight leaks as well but “no students have been displaced or reassigned to a new room.”

Penn State's Housing Operations, Housing and Food Services Maintenance Shop and Office of the Physical Plant staff will continue addressing any further leakage issues and repairs as needed, Carr said.

