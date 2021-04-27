Finals week — two words all too familiar to many Penn State students who know the long nights, lack of sleep and caffeine overload associated with this time of year.

However, over the past three semesters, students and professors alike have had to adjust to a virtual learning environment for finals no one expected.

Following Penn State’s recent announcement to return to in-person instruction for the fall semester, some students said they have mixed feelings when it comes to saying goodbye to a format that allowed them more flexibility and time to study.

Emily Bober said while she prefers to have the extra time to prepare, it is a constant struggle to keep herself on track throughout the semester to be ready for the exams.

“While it was a lot easier to take finals at home in the fall, it was also easy to get off track,” Bober (sophomore-biology) said. “I struggled a lot to adjust to the virtual format in the beginning because you really can’t procrastinate.”

Bober said she feels less stress when taking online finals now, but that it was hard to maintain relationships with professors outside of the classroom — a component she said she believes to be integral in her success on exams.

“Going to professors to make sure you understand the content in a class is such an essential part of the college experience and a key to doing well on finals,” Bober said. “However, with the pandemic, I definitely struggled to go to my professors because office hours on Zoom are not appealing at all.”

Bober said talking to a professor “can’t happen successfully” without the ability to be in a shared space like a classroom.

“Professors have been trying to do all they can to make sure they are accessible, but it’s really hard,” Bober said. “It’s hard to stay on top of everything when you can't focus, and it’s hard because you are tired all the time when getting ready for them. Honestly, I’m already burnt out.”

Like Bober, John Christie said he valued not having to take finals at a certain time or place in the fall, but he expects this semester to be notably different.

“I think finals this time around will be harder because professors know the time constraints better,” Christie (sophomore-economics) said. “Last semester, I had a lot of time to finish, but now, I think they are more adept to tailoring exams to the virtual format and making sure students take no shortcuts.”

As a sophomore, Christie had one semester of fully in-person finals. He said while he’s not looking forward to taking his exams this year, he is “excited about the prospect” of the fall.

“I am looking at this semester’s finals as the key to get over this hump we’ve been in since the pandemic started,” Christie said. “I just want next year to be better, and if that means having in-person finals as part of it, I’ll take that chance.”

But for students like Alyssa Sweeney, virtual finals have been “a blessing.”

“I prefer virtual finals any day no matter what,” Sweeney (junior-psychology and English) said. “Usually, I would feel a lot of pressure with finals in a normal year, but with everything remote, I found that I thrive in a study space like my own apartment versus an actual testing space.”

Sweeney said she “detests” taking tests in lecture halls, as she said she feels her anxiety hinders her performance on exams.

“Being virtual, I don’t have that anxiety pushing back on me as much as I would have,” Sweeney said. “Contrary to many of my peers, I’m doing better than I ever have.”

All of Sweeney’s finals will be online this semester, but as she looks ahead to Penn State’s plan to hold in-person classes in the fall, she is “skeptical of the feasibility.”

“Even with vaccines, I don’t want to assume anything because the pandemic shifts things so abruptly. For all we know, what the university is telling us now may not be reality,” Sweeney said. “At least we know what the online format is so we can all prepare to be successful.”

Though Sweeney feels quite comfortable, she said she is aware that finals can bring unforeseen challenges no matter the format.

“Exams are still exams,” Sweeney said. “I’m just going to have to grit my teeth and do it.”

Other students like Jake Eranackal have enjoyed getting out of bed and being in the classroom “with a click” on Zoom.

“I’m not really that attached to which format,” Eranackal (junior-computer science) said. “A final is a final at the end of the day, but having it on Zoom has been way more comfortable. There's nothing competitive about the environment that is my room — it’s just me trying to grind out a good grade.”

While Eranackal said he “doesn’t feel a difference” between virtual and in-person finals as a rising senior, he doesn’t want to end his senior year taking finals on Zoom.

“I’ve had two years of my college experience with regular finals weeks,” Eranackal said. “Now, I want to have to wake up early to get to my 8 a.m. or be in a lecture hall trying to cram in preparation for a final the next day. The little things — I just want to get back to that.”

Madison Kodman said virtual learning has remained “emotionally and mentally draining” since her first semester.

“During the fall of my freshman year in preparation for finals, I was able to study different places and change up the scenery,” Kodman (sophomore-health policy and administration) said. “Now being online, I have had to stay at my apartment or work at the [HUB-Robeson Center], and it is much more limited.”

Kodman said studying is essential for her performance during finals week, and like Bober, said professors have not been as flexible as previous semesters.

“Now that professors are so used to the online format, we are now getting so much more work,” Kodman said. “I didn’t think not having a spring break would be that bad, but I am feeling more overwhelmed and stressed because of it.”

According to Kodman, Penn State’s three wellness days, days off for student mental health, have done little to stop the overload of work as finals draw near.

“One random day in the middle of the week can’t make up for a break from the stress that comes with looming finals that symbolize the end of a semester,” Kodman said. “We are burnt out… at least with in-person finals, we had more of a schedule to follow.”

Kodman said she ”struggles to balance it all,” and estimates she spends every other hour on her laptop studying.

“Virtual finals week is one of the least favorite things I have had to adapt to since the pandemic has shifted life upside down,” Kodman said. “I am practically on my laptop all the time, so it’s just hard to stay motivated and present.”

Kodman said she looks forward to the summer and what will come after finals week, however, it’s not enough to increase her optimism about another potential semester of online exams.

“Obviously we’re not all fans of finals, but being in person and going to different rooms and having that change is so needed,” Kodman said. “I never realized that before now — the normalcy of in-person finals, I mean — and I don’t think I’ll ever take them for granted again.”