The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded Penn State $1.8 million over the next three years through the Build to Scale Venture Challenge award program.

The project focuses on three no-cost services:

The Penn State Law Entrepreneur Assistance Clinic and Intellectual Property Clinic The Startup Leadership Network Project management for Penn State Research commercialization grants

The Penn State Law Entrepreneur Assistance and IP Clinic provide pro bono legal services to startup businesses. These services are provided by Penn State Law students to give them practical legal experience, according to a Penn State release.

With this additional funding, the Startup Leadership Network will now be able to offer a new Mentor-in-Residence program.

The award will also help expand Penn State Research with the provision of new Proof-of-Concept project management resources, the release said.

