Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed Resolution #16-15 Wednesday night, which will provide vouchers for the ridesharing service Lyft to transport out-of-state students from the University Park Airport to campus.

There are 50 $15 vouchers available, and the service will run from Feb. 12-19.

The bill allocates $750 for the vouchers, which is less than previous resolutions because less turnout is expected, according to Rep. Sarah Jordan, who presented the bill.

Students may redeem the vouchers by using the promo code ‘UPUASPRING2021’ in the Lyft app.

