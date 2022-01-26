Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #24-16: “Funding for Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention 2022 Roundtable” during its Wednesday night meeting.

UPUA will fund $40 of expenses for its Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Roundtable this coming Monday, according to the bill.

The roundtable was first established by UPUA in November 2013. According to the bill, the roundtable was created “with the intention of bringing together various leaders within Penn State and the surrounding State College community in order to take a direct approach [toward] addressing the issue of sexual violence.”

This year, the roundtable's goal is to “receive input from invited student organizations and faculty on the events planned for SVAP week, as well as to continue this roundtable monthly throughout the remainder of the academic school year.”

The roundtable will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday in HUB-Robeson Center's room 233A.

