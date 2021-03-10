Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association swore in its first director of Rights and Equity during its General Assembly meeting on Wednesday.

The executive Department of Rights and Equity was recently created by an executive order of UPUA President Zachary McKay.

Rene Richardson, who has previously served in various other roles within UPUA, was confirmed by a unanimous vote to head the new department. Richardson spoke about his involvement with the Blue Band, the University Park Allocation Committee and his prior UPUA experience.

Richardson said he hopes to place the new organ of the executive branch on a “strong foundation” and successfully integrate the Student and Organization Rights Advisors, a group in the executive branch expected to be absorbed into the new department.