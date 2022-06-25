The University Park Undergraduate Association released a response on June 14 about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It was signed by President Najee Rodriguez, Vice President Sydney Gibbard, UPUA speaker Nora O’Toole and Executive Director Sacha Smith.

In it, they expressed sadness and fear the decision caused on people across the country and mentioned the missions UPUA has as an association— one of them being to protect students rights to affordable healthcare.

The signatories also mentioned their continuous work to ensure students rights by advocating for accessible health and wellness funds, intersectional support and stricter punishment for Title IV.

According to the response, UPUA's goals are to support students who are impacted, as well as the importance of adequate resources, the importance of safety and well being of those who are directly affected.

UPUA will continue to be undeterred in its advocacy for increased access to birth control and other pregnancy resources for students at University Park at its University Health Services, according to the response, as well as educating the Penn State community.

The response concluded encouraging all students to peacefully take part in local, statewide and national protests.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE