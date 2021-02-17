Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #18-15, which will provide funding for sustainable seed kits, during a meeting Wednesday night.

The bill provides support and funds for “Nurturing Communities of Care,” a collaborative event planned by the UPUA’s Department of Sustainability, Penn State’s Student Farm and Penn State’s Council of Sustainable Leaders.

Rep. Sarah Jordan, who presented the bill, explained that the event promoting sustainability and mindfulness will be hosted virtually on Mar. 26 at 12 p.m. Prior to the event, attendees will receive kits to grow microgreens, small nutritious plants, on their own.

The bill provided the funds for soils, seeds and related materials for the event. In the event of excess microgreen kits, the Department of Sustainability plans to distribute them during a future wellness day.

