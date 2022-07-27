During its sole General Assembly meeting of the summer, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed a piece of legislation in support of funding for Red Zone Action Week.

The goal of the week is to prevent and educate communities about sexual violence, and it has taken place in Sept. since 2018.

The assembly pledged $461.41 to provide campus with resources regarding sexual violence.

As a part of the resolution, tables at the HUB-Robeson Center and social media outreach were proposed.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE