The University Park Undergraduate Association passed bill #20-15 during its General Assembly meeting on Wednesday. The bill, which was formed in collaboration with the Days for Girls PSU student organization, will provide funding for “period toolkits” on campus.

Currently, free menstrual supplies can be found in the HUB-Robeson Center bathrooms. The new bill seeks to expand the number of places where supplies are available to students.

Dedicating just over $700 to the project, the bill will provide for free pads and tampons in the offices of the deans of equity and inclusion in all Penn State colleges.

UPUA and Days for Girls PSU also hope to market the supplies to those who may need them by possibly including a map on the Penn State Go app.

Supplies will be restocked bimonthly.