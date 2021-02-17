On Wednesday, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #17-15, which offers financial support for name change vouchers for transgender students, during its General Assembly meeting.

According to the bill, the name change process can sometimes cost students up to $250.

The bill, which was presented by UPUA Representative Noah Robertson, pledges $5000 toward the filing fees, publication costs and other charges involved in a name change.

Representatives Lewis Richardson, Najee Rodriguez, Carter Gangl and Joshua Reynolds all spoke in support of the bill.

An estimated 20 names could be changed with the funds provided by the bill, according to representatives.

