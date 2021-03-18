During a meeting Wednesday night, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed Resolution #55-15, which hopes to encourage student organizations to reduce waste on campus.

The resolution, formed in collaboration with various sustainability groups on campus, calls all student organizations, including the UPUA itself, to meet a zero waste goal within the next decade.

The legislation hopes to achieve this goal by approaching the issue in manageable increments. It dedicates aid and resources like manuals, workshops and advising services to student organizations that seek to reduce their environmental footprint.

Following brief discussions, the resolution was passed by unanimous consent.

