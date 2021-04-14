After an entirely virtual 15th Assembly, Penn State students voted on March 31 in elections for the University Park Undergraduate Association’s 16th General Assembly, which began April 14.

Though the election saw a turnout of 3,307 students — lower than previous years and with some uncontested races — by its end, a new executive ticket, 20 at-large representatives and 12 academic college representatives had claimed victory. In addition, students voted overwhelmingly in a referendum that calls on Penn State to divest from any fossil fuel holdings.

Jordan Zaia, who was appointed chief justice of UPUA’s judicial branch last semester, served as the head election commissioner throughout the election process.

Beginning work on elections soon after assuming his judicial duties, Zaia (sophomore-political science and history) said he wanted to increase the number of information sessions for potential candidates prior to the campaign period, which was bumped up to 11 from last year’s five.

“The attendance [at pre-election information sessions] was something we thought was promising, especially going into next year,” Zaia said.

But after strong interest in pre-election activities, Zaia said he and the election commission were surprised by the initial lack of competition among UPUA races. Prior to the registration of a multitude of write-in candidates, all but one race was unopposed and many positions were left open.

For this election, Zaia and the election commission introduced virtual town halls for potential representatives and write-in candidates to share their campaign platforms while continuing the tradition of holding an executive debate — though the executive race was entirely unopposed.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+2 Are students using Penn State’s outdoor tents on campus? No need for a double take — you saw that correctly. There are large white tents on many of P…

Considering the coronavirus pandemic and virtual format of the election, Zaia said he was ultimately satisfied with the conclusion of this year’s elections.

“I think with the circumstances of this year… the elections went off successfully,” Zaia said.

Zachary McKay, the outgoing president of UPUA, said he thought elections went “as well as they could have,” though he mentioned an earlier student body-wide email may have aided election interest.

McKay (senior-economics) will swear in Erin Boas as his successor on Wednesday during the first meeting of UPUA’s 16th General Assembly. Boas (junior-international politics and economics) waged a campaign against McKay in the 2020 election in a fairly tight race that would end in McKay’s assumption of his current office.

“I’m excited for [Boas and Vice President-elect Najee Rodriguez]. It’s the highest honor that can be awarded to an undergraduate student at University Park,” McKay said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I really hope that they come to cherish and respect a lot of the history that comes before them.”

McKay, who will be commissioned as an officer in the Navy following his graduation this spring, said he looks forward to seeing what initiatives Boas and Rodriguez (sophomore-international politics and history) take up.

In particular, McKay said he looks forward to seeing how the new executives and the 16th Assembly might be able to better incorporate the broader student body in its processes.

“I really want to see an assembly that encourages participation of students who are not in the assembly,” McKay said.

During the last days of his administration, McKay said his work mostly consisted of tying up loose ends, working on transition materials and providing a report of the 15th Assembly’s role in student government history to the university’s library.

But this also has been a period of reflection on his administration and time in UPUA, according to McKay.

“It’s been the most influential organization I think I’ve ever been involved in,” McKay said. “And for really anybody who wants to make change or just get involved in pretty much anything, there’s always a home for you in the student government.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Lexy Pathickal, outgoing UPUA vice president, expressed similar sentiments. She said she was also spending the last days of her administration tying up loose ends, but mainly “taking a deep breath.”

She said she hopes the next administration will pursue greater outreach activities and greater student participation.

“I know that Erin and Najee would continue to open up the organization,” Pathickal (senior-political science and economics) said.

Like McKay, Pathickal will leave office Wednesday evening. Her role will be filled by Rodriguez, who currently serves as an academic representative from the College of the Liberal Arts and the Chair of the Committee on Justice and Equity. The two have worked together extensively in the past.

Pathickal, who hopes to pursue a career in public service following her graduation this spring, said she was happy with this year’s elections.

“I think, overall, for a virtual format, it went really well,” Pathickal said. “It was really nice to see all the candidates with their platforms on social media and their creativeness coming out.”

Additionally, a part of the 16th Assembly’s virtual election was UPUA’s divestment referendum, which passed with 91% of students agreeing Penn State should divest all potential holdings in fossil fuels.

Noah Robertson currently serves as an at-large representative in UPUA, but will assume the College of the Liberal Arts academic representative position during Wednesday’s General Assembly meeting.

Robertson (junior-communication arts and sciences and philosophy) and others helped to introduce Resolution #56-15 on the floor of the General Assembly, which formally called on Penn State to publicly sell any holdings it might have in fossil fuels and reinvest in renewable energy by the end of 2026.

Emerging from this legislation, Robertson and others opted to perform a student wide referendum on the issue. Inspired by Rutgers University, which recently pledged to divest from fossil fuels after a student body referendum, Robertson said he hopes this vote might have a similar impact.

“Our thought was, ‘How do we mimic the success of these universities like Harvard, like Yale, like Rutgers, like Michigan, which are moving to divest with student activism really being at the center of those calls on campus,’” Robertson said. “We saw the referendum work at Rutgers, and we thought it was something that we could bring to Penn State.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State’s Long Term Investment Pool is not publicly available for viewing, making it difficult to estimate the amount the university potentially has invested in fossil fuels.

Robertson and others involved in climate action on campus hope to begin discussions with university officials about further action in the future.

Voting for the 16th Assembly saw elected some new but broadly familiar faces who will be sworn in and begin discussions at Wednesday’s public General Assembly meeting at 7 p.m.