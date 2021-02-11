UPUA Article graphic
On Feb. 10, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association added two new at-large members to the ranks of its General Assembly — Carter Gangl and Rayna Alexander.

Gangl said they based their leadership style around communication and hoped to foster a more inclusive environment at Penn State.

Gangl said they previously worked as an intern at Psych Hub, a site that focuses on mental health education. Additionally, Gangl said mental health would be a major focus for them as a UPUA member.

Alexander, who currently resides in the United Kingdom, said she served in the UPUA prior to her election. She received praises from her colleagues in the Justice and Equity and Governmental Affairs Committees.

Previously, she served in the Penn State College Democrats and UPUA’s women’s empowerment roundtable.

