The University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to implement a land acknowledgement on Wednesday, a policy long in the making.

The acknowledgement was crafted with the help of Penn State's Indigenous Peoples Student Association. It's meant to acknowledge that Penn State's campuses are located on the original homelands of the Erie, Haudenosaunee, Lenni Lenape, Shawnee, Susquehannock, and Wahzhazhe Nations.

"It is important to acknowledge the history of displacement that led to Penn State’s establishment. It is crucial for us, as the University Park student government, to reflect and address the complicated past of exploitation of Indigenous peoples by our University so that we remain educated representatives of Penn State," the acknowledgement read.