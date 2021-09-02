At the University Park Undergraduate Association's first in-person fall meeting Wednesday night in the HUB-Robeson Center, Patrick Kridaratikorn was confirmed as the new director of facilities.

Before UPUA voted on the confirmation, Kridaratikorn (junior-political science) gave a speech to those in attendance.

Kridaratikorn opened by looking back on his experience during First Year Council.

He said one of the most memorable, positive experiences while on the council was "definitely" doing facilities work.

Kridaratikorn said he liked how he was able to have a “tangible” experience within the community.

“Quite literally, you are handing away things that people use on a day-to-day basis," Kridaratikorn said, "which I don’t think you could ever do enough."

Kridaratikorn then explained his goals for the position and said he would want to implement more technological aspects like adapters and chargers since most people use them every day.

He said he hopes these implementations might bridge possible gaps in students' college experiences.

“Their monetary valued things, or how much money you have, I don’t think that should really matter," Kridaratikorn said. "Between how much tech or how much experience you’re getting out of the classroom... I think that’s every student’s right.”

To end his speech, Kridaratikorn said he's "really excited" to have an impact on Penn State and hand out "more free things that help people."

Kridaratikorn was then asked to leave the room as the council voted on his confirmation.

When the council finished voting, Kridaratikorn was summoned back into the room, and Vice President of UPUA Najee Rodriguez congratulated Kridaratikorn on being confirmed as the new director of facilities.

President of UPUA Erin Boas then swore Kridaratikorn into office.

