On Wednesday, the University Park Undergraduate Association confirmed Carter Gangl as the assembly's vice president.

Gangl, a senior studying psychology, is UPUA's Chair of the Committee on Justice and Equity, they said in the meeting.

During the meeting, Gangl said they initially joined UPUA after noticing there were no transgender representatives of chairs. Gangl said they aim "to speak for those who often don’t often have a voice."

In July, former UPUA President Najee Rodriguez resigned from his position.

Rodriguez had temporarily stepped down from his position until Sept. 5 for mental health reasons, which he stated in a previous announcement on July 27. Former Vice President Sydney Gibbard was sworn in as president when Rodriguez's resignation took effect.

First-year council members Litzy Sandoval and Mike Fowler were confirmed during the assembly. Sandoval was voted in unanimously, while Fowler received a vote of 29-1-0.