The University Park Undergraduate Association released a statement Tuesday regarding the hate speech and racial slurs an Indian international student encountered on Sunday.

"This is not only unacceptable, but also traumatizing for the student," UPUA said in the statement. "This may not be the first instance of discrimination on the basis of race here at Penn State, but we surely do want it to be the last."

The time and location of the incident was not shared in the Instagram post by the student.

According to the statement, the UPUA and the International Student Council have made joint efforts to support international students at Penn State and call the university to action.

"This is the time when we need Penn State to not just stand with us but also take concrete actions," the statement said. "Penn State takes pride in itself for having students from more than one hundred countries, and they should all be treated with equality and respect."

UPUA's statement follows the letter posted Monday by Penn State’s NAACP chapter on its Instagram demanding the university address hate toward its Asian community.

Penn State’s NAACP and APIDA, or Asian Pacifier Islander Desi American, Caucus urged the university and the community to “take tangible steps toward addressing these acts of hate,” according to the post.

The UPUA provided resources to report incidents and gain support if needed. Students are encouraged to utilize Penn State Report Bias and the Office of Student Conduct's incident reporting form.

