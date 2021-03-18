Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed Resolution #56-15 Wednesday night, which calls on Penn State to completely divest all holdings in the fossil fuels industry.

According to the legislation, 6% of Penn State’s long term investments are in “real assets,” which include coal, gas and oil. The resolution calls on Penn State to halt future investments in fossil fuels and sell all holdings in that industry by the end of 2026.

The resolution also calls on the university to reinvest those funds into renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.

Citing examples from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the University of California system and Rutgers University, the resolution hopes to live up to other Big Ten universities with similar plans, according to the legislation.

After some debate and discussion, the resolution passed with a vote of 28-2-4.

