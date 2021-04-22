Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association confirmed members into various positions for its new 16th Assembly Wednesday night. Though most confirmations went smoothly, controversy surrounding the Skull and Bones Senior Honor Society at Penn State came to the forefront of the meeting’s debates.

Initially, the General Assembly nominated and confirmed liaisons to represent UPUA in outside organizations.

Two candidates were nominated for liaison to the Association of Big Ten Students, a broad student organization consisting of representatives from all Big Ten athletic league universities.

Sam Ajah, nominated by Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen, and Matt DeAngelis, nominated by Cathy Zhou, each made brief remarks about their qualifications and goals. DeAngelis (freshman-international politics and philosophy) ultimately emerged victorious over Ajah (sophomore-aerospace engineering) in the internal election.

Though initially contested, the appointment process for UPUA’s non-voting representative on the State College Borough Council only saw one candidate. Carter Gangl (sophomore-psychology) was elected to the position.

Two candidates did not accept cold nominations to serve as Community and Diversity liaison for the UPUA, and no nominations were announced for UPUA’s liaison for the “Movin’ On” annual spring music festival. Nominations will be performed in subsequent meetings.

Following liaison appointments, the General Assembly voted on UPUA President Erin Boas’s executive department nominees, who serve roles similar to an executive cabinet.

After questioning and discussion, Kelly Matuszewski (junior-materials science and engineering) and Antoinette MacFarland (junior-accounting) were reconfirmed to their roles as Executive Director of Environmental Sustainability and Executive Director of Finance, respectively.

Two UPUA members are elected to serve as the Executive Directors of First Year Council, who facilitate and lead a subsection of UPUA intended for first-year Penn State students.

Boas (junior-international politics and economics) nominated Bryan Culler, who had earlier given a presentation in his role as a student trustee on Penn State’s Board of Trustees, and Amy Garry.

Though Garry (sophomore-education) and Culler (junior-finance) initially proceeded without issue, during a questioning period, Rep. Noah Robertson asked Culler if he was the president of or involved with the Skull and Bones Senior Honor Society, one of three Penn State secret societies.

Culler said he was present to answer questions about his potential position in UPUA and did not give an answer. After further prompting for a yes or no response, Culler did not answer the question directly.

Members of the General Assembly claimed Culler is the president of the secret society and expressed mixed reactions toward his potential confirmation.

Some representatives said allowing a potential leader of a secret society to take the role would diminish UPUA’s transparency, while others said potential first-year students might be intimidated by UPUA’s potential association with a secret society.

Though Garry was confirmed to her role with a majority vote, the General Assembly ultimately struck down Culler’s nomination in a vote of 13-22-2.

Timothy Tierney (junior-finance) was then appointed as Parliamentarian, who clarifies rules of order during meetings, and Nikhil Choudhuri (junior-economics) was reconfirmed as UPUA's Executive Director of Records.

The first resolution of the new assembly, Resolution #01-16, was passed unanimously before the meeting adjourned.

The legislation, presented by Noah Robertson (junior-communication arts and sciences and philosophy), reaffirmed UPUA’s commitment to sustainability and recognized the results of the student government’s divestment referendum.

The referendum, which appeared as a question during UPUA spring elections, passed with over 90% of students agreeing Penn State should divest from any potential fossil fuel holdings and reinvest in renewable energy.

