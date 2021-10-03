Students Against Sexist Violence at Penn State organized a protest against “Penn State’s policy of intentionally disregarding the safety of women and enabling rape on campus” Friday.

As of Saturday, 12 known on-campus forcible sex offenses have been reported for the fall semester through University Park-issued Timely Warnings.

The “Untimely Warning” rally and protest began at the Allen Street Gates and ended at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house.

Student Julia Furst, who was present at the event, said she feels tired of receiving the Timely Warning notifications.

“At some point, it has to come to an end, and I know there are a lot of people on Penn State’s campuses who feel the same way, but enough is enough,” Furst said.

Furst (sophomore-industrial engineering) said she believes the culture at Penn State may have to change in order to foster a safe space for all people.

“[Penn State is] such a big campus, and we can inspire so much change in Pennsylvania and for public universities across the country, so why shouldn’t we be at the forefront of this?” Furst said.

Furst said there are some challenges hindering the effort.

“Because of our size and our diverse backgrounds — which make this school special — I think it’s going to be difficult to pass harsher punishments that really dissuade people from crimes like these,” Furst said.

That’s why this protest and others are so important, she said — to let people know that the Penn State community cares.

John Shields, another student protestor, said he agreed with Furst’s perspective because it will take action from everyone to create an optimal culture for all people.

“It can’t be a halfhearted approach, it is going to take men and women, and even people who don’t feel strongly about this subject to make real change,” Shields (junior-cybersecurity) said.

Shields said he believes the time has passed for people who care about ending sexist violence — but don’t believe they are the right person to act — to do nothing while an increase of emails about sexual assault offenses on campus are received.

After congregating at the Allen Street Gates, the protest moved to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house on the corner of Burrowes and Pollock roads — where those gathered called on Penn State to ban fraternities.

“I think given all that happened last year, that aspect of fraternities is still fresh in people’s minds, and the idea certainly is worth merit,” Shields said.

On Dec. 3, 2020, the State College Police Department reported the identification of seven men who allegedly brought an intoxicated woman out from the suspended Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity and left her on the sidewalk.

According to a press release, the men were observed bringing the woman from the former fraternity house — located at 329 E. Prospect Ave. — and placing her on the sidewalk of a property adjacent to the prior location at an unspecified time.

Even though the press release did not specify a time when the incident occurred, Penn State described a similar incident occurring during 2020 Halloween weekend in a letter sent to students about the suspended fraternity on Nov. 6, 2020.

However, Shields said there are large fundraising contributions from Greek life organizations, and banning fraternities will not stop people from committing these crimes.

“The Students Against Sexist Violence understand that the perpetrators are not just one person of one fraternity or one organization, but rather the institutions themselves that allow these crimes to take place,” a spokesperson said via email.

“The university is deeply committed to creating and sustaining a safe and supportive campus climate that leaves no room for sexual assault or harassment and holds accountable those who violate this fundamental expectation,” Damon Sims, vice president of Student Affairs at Penn State, said in a previous statement to The Daily Collegian. “We are determined to establish and maintain a safe and supportive environment in concert with the students, faculty and staff of Penn State.”

Students Maeve Harrington and Jenna Walsh said they believe high schools should do more to prepare students for the culture present on college campuses.

“I don’t think this problem is unique to Penn State,” Harrington (sophomore-supply chain management) said. “I just think because our school is so big… we see it more and people are driven to do something about it.”

Harrington said she believes sexual assault perpetrators should be met with harsh punishment — such as a lifetime ban from campus for anyone convicted of a sex offense proposed by Students Against Sexist Violence — and survivors should be proactively treated.

“There should be a better orientation for students to have as a foundation that outlines the consequences and the effect it has on the victims,” Harrington said.

Walsh (sophomore-global and international studies) said the problem lies with lackluster punishments in previous cases, such as the Brock Turner case at Stanford.

A former Stanford swimmer, Turner, sexually assaulted a 23-year old woman and received a six-month long prison sentence, according to The New York Times.

“There needs to be a well-publicized case where the person who commits sexual assault is punished severely,” Walsh said. “Maybe that will impress upon people the consequences of such an action.”

Students Against Sexist Violence said on its Instagram page it aims to make Penn State a place where all feel welcome and hopes the university will prioritize survivors and provide the support necessary for healing and recovery.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE