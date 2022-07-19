A federal investigation has commenced following allegations of sexual extortion targeting Penn State athletes in September 2021, according to recently unsealed court documents.

The now-public search warrants revealed that Penn State had obtained various explicit files, including 19 videos from within the Penn State football locker room, seven videos of multiple males engaged in sexual activity with an unknown female, as well as other photos and screenshots.

The student-athletes involved, identified as Victim 1 and Victim 2 in court documents, notified Penn State University Police and Public Safety of the case on Sept. 26, 2021.

According to the search warrants, Victim 2 had reportedly told the police he had previously established a connection with who he believed to be a woman, referred to anonymously as “Li,” via a dating app.

Furthermore, Victim 2 reported exchanging “sexually explicit” photos of himself with Li, according to the search warrants. After Li received explicit images from Victim 2, the user began to “extort” Victim 2, allegedly spanning from Sept. 5-27, 2021.

Specifically, the search warrant states that Li threatened to “expose” Victim 2 by releasing explicit images on various social media platforms, including Penn State Football Coach James Franklin’s Twitter page — unless Victim 2 sent more photos of himself.

There is evidence of Li responding to one of James Franklin’s tweets with explicit content, according to the search warrant.

Additionally, Li added Victim 2 to Snapchat group messages with other survivors, according to the warrant, and Victim 2 was given advice to “do what she said," and Victim 2 allegedly complied for a time.

On Sept. 26, 2021, Victim 2 realized Li would continue to request explicit images, according to the search warrant, and he proceeded to block Li on all social media platforms.

The search warrant also said that Victim 2 became aware of an Instagram account that planned to “share all of the images” on Sept. 27, leading him to become “concerned.” The survivor reported what had happened to the Penn State football coaching staff, and he reported that Victim 1 was extorted by Li as well.

Penn State Athletics reportedly assisted Victim 2 in taking down the Instagram page but failed to do so because of multiple accounts created by Li.

On one occasion, the account posted a link to a Dropbox folder named “LOL.” Within this folder, 33 videos and one photo were reportedly uploaded, according to the search warrant.

Li allegedly said to one of the survivors that she “liked doing this to athletes," according to court documents.

Last month, Centre County District Attorney Bernard F. Cantorna closed the statewide investigation of the case. However, there is now a federal investigation being conducted.

Penn State said in a statement Friday that it has been "investigating the matter" since it occurred, using "forensics in an attempt to identify both [survivors] and suspects.”

According to the statement, there was never any intent to "permanently seal the warrants" but only to "redact the names of [survivors]."

The university said anyone with information on this case, including additional survivors, should contact police at 814-863-1111.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State reports 1st known sex offense of summer semester Penn State reported its first known sex offense of the summer semester on Tuesday, according…