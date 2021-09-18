As Penn State prepares for its White Out game against Auburn, thousands of fans — for and against the Nittany Lions — have made the trip to Beaver Stadium.

But this Saturday brings a new challenge to the staff of the University Park Airport — a facility used for small jet planes that fly to larger airport hubs in Philadelphia, Detroit and Chicago.

Tierney Milton, operator of Avis and Budget Rental Cars at the airport, said the prices this week have exponentially increased.

“The prices are usually $60 each day, but with this game, you can’t find anything under $200,” Milton said.

Avis and Budget Rental Cars has one pickup truck left to be rented, and it's only available because someone canceled their trip last minute, Milton said.

Game days are usually hectic, Milton said, but there was something about this particular Saturday that had the entire airport more “frenzied.”

More flights in and out of State College were also added, Milton said, to account for the demand of southern fans coming to see the game.

However, rental dealerships are not the only area where the airport is feeling the strain of people.

Marcus Seibol said his plane was delayed for an hour because of the air traffic surrounding the University Park Airport.

Seibol is one of few people flying out of State College this weekend and almost the entire plane was empty, he said.

However, since Seibol was waiting at the airport for an extra hour, he saw the aftermath of a Boeing jet carrying more passengers than the airport could hold.

“It was a swarm of people just wearing blue and orange [for Auburn],” Seibol said.

That scene should make itself apparent again on Sunday as people depart, with many following the Tigers home to Alabama.

Connor Cantalamessa, who works for an airline company and can fly standby for free, said he believes there was an extravagant cost for tickets.

“Luckily, someone didn’t show up for their flight from Charlotte, otherwise the costs would have been significant,” Cantalamessa said.

Diane Benalia, an employee at the University Park Airport, said she expects lines of people going through security to become clogged as they travel home.

According to Benalia, home game days are always busy, but like Milton, she said she believes this weekend won’t resemble any other weekend.

Some Penn State students also spoke about the experience of flying into State College.

Josh Lynch said his flight into State College from Philadelphia was entertaining.

“Everyone on the plane was coming out for the game, and we were all excited to be a part of a little plane community,” Lynch (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said.

As the plane touched down, the passengers all shouted Penn State’s signature “We Are” chant, something almost expected at every Penn State sporting event, Lynch said.

Even non-Penn Staters enjoyed the festivities.

Auburn fans and Mobile, Alabama natives Daniel and Beth Schortt, who have tickets to Saturday night’s game, said they enjoyed the atmosphere when they arrived.

“Everybody in the airport was so helpful, even though there were so many of us getting off the plane,” Beth said.

While the couple said they will be rooting for the Tigers, they said they have nothing but kind words to say of their first exposure to Happy Valley.

