On Thursday, Penn State's Hintz Family Alumni Center hosted members of the local community for the Kenneth Burke Memorial Lecture by Ralph Cintrón, author of the book “Democracy as Fetish.”

A current professor of English and Latin American and Latino studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Cintrón provided the audience with a presentation titled “Is Democracy Under Attack?”

Cintrón proposed the idea of what democracy truly means when it's under attack and outlined how both political parties view a democracy under attack.

“If you genuinely believe that democracy was taken from you, then you feel that democracy was under attack,” Cintrón said. “The left wants us to believe that democracy is under attack from a different perspective from the right.”

When referring to democracy, Cintrón America is better off when a common view of democracy is shared.

“With democracy, there is a neutral mentality that if we do it correctly, America will be all the more better,” Cintrón said. “Democracy, to a certain extent, is a measurement problem that can be rejiggered in the name of equality, equity and fairness.”

Also at the event, Penn State student Fernando Ismael Quiñones Valdivia was awarded the 2022 Kenneth Burke Prize in Rhetoric and shared a few words on what the lecture and democracy mean to him.

“I think the idea that we have to start thinking about democracy beyond horizontal or vertical terms is greatly important because we're dealing with questions of equality and need to figure out how we get to negotiate the constraints of democracy.” Valdivia (graduate-communication arts and science) said.

Building on his ideas of equity and fairness, Cintrón proposed the ideas of inclusion and exclusion and how they are essential to democracy.

“Equality is the release of competition in the name of democracy as for every inclusion is someone else’s exclusion,” Cintrón said, “Every intervention causes harm to someone somewhere.”

Cintrón showed the idea of how important it is for individuals to be active participants in democracy and outlined how justice and democracy are concepts that go hand-in-hand.

“Justice to me is the storehouse of social energy,” Cintrón said. “If I have a cause and can link that to freedom and justice, I start to create a position of right and good on the matter.”

Cintrón further explained his idea of freedom and justice by including details of how freedom is “fragile” and means a great deal for a lot of people — especially those who have served in the military.

“There is no thing in itself about freedom, it may generate a lot of things, but in certain hands, it can generate a lot of bad things as well,” Cintrón said. “People who died for our freedom did not think of freedom as an artifact of language, it meant more to them because they laid their lives on the line.”

Cintrón also showed how communication about democracy isn’t an easy idea and exhibited how grievances from both political parties have shaped discourse.

“The left has its grievances, and the right has its grievances, so much so that grievances have become rights,” Cintrón said. “Grievance becomes the limitation that requires us to find a solution that grants us the right to have grievances.”

Cintrón paired the idea of grievances with the ideas of modernity and volatility and how they are negative drawbacks when it comes to a successful democracy.

“Modernity is seen as that moment when volatility enters into the entire structure of being and encounters today the apotheosis of volatility: the revolt of the planet,” Cintrón said.

Cintrón left the audience with words of inspiration to solve problems within society and encouraged the audience to think with curiosity.

“If there is something crazy out there, we should run to it and figure it out, to use our skills, answer questions and solve problems.”

