Penn State University Libraries announced it will end the precautionary practice of quarantining returned materials on Tuesday.

Borrowed materials will begin to be processed in a timely manner, including course materials on reserve.

This decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated information about the low risk of coronavirus surface transmission, according to a Penn State News release.

“We are working on additional process changes to return to a more standard approach to operations later this summer," interim head of Access Services for University Libraries Meg Massey said in the statement.

