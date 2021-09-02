The United Socialists at Penn State announced via Twitter it will hold a protest against administration "tuition increases and departmental budget cuts" at 3 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates on Saturday.

Join us as we rally to protest against the Penn State administration’s tuition hikes and budget cuts on Saturday, September 4, at 3pm at the Allen Street Gates! pic.twitter.com/AjnoN9DnMx — United Socialists at PSU ☭ 🚩🏴 (@PSUSocialists) August 23, 2021

On July 15, Penn State's Board of Trustees approved the 2021-22 operating budget, which includes a 2.5% increase to the in-state University Park students and a 2.75% increase for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students.

The tuition change comes in contrast to the 2020-21 budget, which froze tuition rates in light of difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Until July, the rates had remained frozen for three consecutive years.

Penn State President Eric Barron said in a release the “modest” rising rates were necessary to ensure the university’s promise “to deliver the world-class academic and student experiences that make Penn State so special.”

