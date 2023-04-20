Penn State students seeking a bachelor’s degree will need to obtain a minimum of 45 general education credits during their undergraduate college career.

With classes spanning from fly-fishing to critical approaches to hip-hop, students are challenged with filling their schedules with classes that are entertaining but don’t take too much time and energy outside of class.

Here are a few gen eds for students to add to their schedules.

ASTRO 7N: The Artistic Universe

Fulfills: General Arts, General Natural Sciences, Interdomain

Most Penn State students have taken or know someone who has taken ASTRO 7N — the course that doubles as a video game and an introductory astronomy class.

The course is for nonscience majors and acts as a creative space for those with science backgrounds and interests in visual arts.

SC142N: Science in Literature

Fulfills: General Humanities, General Natural Sciences, Interdomain

SC142N is a less popular course but an easy and interesting general education credit, nonetheless.

Throughout this class, students learn about scientific topics, like climate change and evolution, while analyzing science fiction literature from different literature periods.

With minimal writing requirements and required readings on famous science-fiction novels, this class serves as an easy science credit for liberal arts majors and an easy humanities credit for STEM majors.

PLSC 1: American Politics: Principles, Processes and Powers

Fulfills: General Social and Behavioral Sciences

PLSC 1 serves as an introduction to American politics and its procedures. This course covers similar content to high school U.S. history and government classes.

Depending on the professor, you can likely skate by without the textbook and minimal study time — while also receiving a greater understanding of American government systems.

EGEE 101: Energy and the Environment

Fulfills: General Natural Sciences

Shifting with the demand for online classes, EGEE 101 is a web-based course that has asynchronous lectures.

The stand-alone general education course covers energy utilization and technological development.

If you’re looking for a rigorous science course, this course is not for you. However, if you would like a refresher on energy basics, this course is a great match.

DANCE 100: Dance Appreciation

Fulfills: General Arts

DANCE 100 is offered frequently as an online class for students. The goal of the course is to create an appreciation for dance by acknowledging its accomplishments in communicative and performing arts.

This class fulfills the arts general education credit.

KINES 1: Introduction to Outdoor Pursuits

Fulfills: General Health and Wellness

To receive a bachelor’s degree, Penn State students need at least three credits in general health and wellness.

This course introduces students to a variety of outdoor activities with the goal of basic skill development in each activity. The activities incorporated in the course depend on the time of year and the availability of resources.

PHIL 114: Feminist Philosophy

Fulfills: General Humanities

PHIL 114 is a feminist philosophy class aimed to familiarize students with the challenges found in feminist philosophy. Students dive into corresponding readings that investigate the intersection of gender, race, sexuality and class.

This class promotes social responsibility and ethical questioning of feminist ideals.

AFAM 207N: Jazz and the African American Experience

Fulfills: General Arts, General Social and Behavioral Sciences, Interdomain

AFAM 207N draws upon elements from MUSIC 7: Evolution of Jazz and AFAM 100N: Black Freedom Struggles to trace the history of jazz and examine seminal writings from African American scholars.

The goal of the class is to educate on the artistic contributions of African American artists.

The content for this class is available online, and students will be evaluated through quizzes and discussion boards.

HDFS 249N: Adult Development and Aging

Fulfills: General Health and Wellness, General Social and Behavioral Sciences, Interdomain

This class gives background on adult development and aging while providing tips on how to achieve healthy growth and development throughout early adulthood.

The course addresses current and future changes in mental and physical health throughout early adulthood.

