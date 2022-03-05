Starting March 7, Penn State will no longer require masks in most indoor campus locations — with the exceptions of classrooms, labs and “other academic and creative spaces.”

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, Penn State has previously required mask-wearing in all indoor spaces on campus.

The decision to change the requirement came amid declining coronavirus cases across Penn State’s campuses and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidelines for counties with low or medium community transmission levels, which were released on Feb. 25, according to a Penn State release.

The guidelines said counties with a low level of virus transmission — or “green” counties — do not need to continue their mask mandates. “Yellow” counties, or those with a medium level of transmission, also do not need to continue mask mandates, but individuals at a high risk for illness should consultant their health care provider before going mask-free. People in high transmission counties — “orange” — should continue to wear masks indoors.

On Saturday, Centre County was a “yellow” county, according to the CDC.

Moreover, as of Saturday, Penn State recorded 34 positive coronavirus tests in the last seven days among both students and employees, which is a 0.8% positivity rate. The beginning of the semester saw a significantly higher number of positive tests — the highest being 631 cases from Jan. 17-23.

Caleb Fajardo said he has questions about update to the mask mandate.

“What if I go to the gym, and everyone’s just crammed into the same room?” Fajardo (freshman-computer science) said.

Fajardo said while he's “fine with wearing a mask,” he thinks Penn State should make a more definitive decision about masks.

“You either gotta go all in or all out,” Fajardo said. “At that point, I feel like you might as well just take off the mask everywhere.”

But, Cherif Diallo said he's glad Penn State lifted the mask mandate because masks are “restrictive” — especially when playing sports, he said.

Diallo (freshman-mining engineering) still said he believes Penn State should have waited to lift the indoor mask mandate until after spring break or even after the summer.

“It’s still good though because I’m happy with the decision,” Diallo said.

Amanda Innocent-Ike said she believes Penn State should keep the mask requirement, especially for “common places like the [HUB-Robeson Center],” at least until fall 2022.

“Just because the cases have reduced doesn’t mean we should risk it and make it worse,” Innocent-Ike (senior-computer science) said.

Leo Luchkina said they “would feel safer” if the masking protocol wasn't changed.

Luchkina (freshman-art education) said they believe “at least half, if not most of the part” of Penn State’s reason for lifting the mask requirements was its inability to enforce the requirements.

“I’ve personally seen some people not wearing masks inside anyway,” Luchkina said.

For Luchkina, most of their professors successfully enforce the mask mandate. However, “in public spaces, there is no one,” Luchkina said.

Dylan Lindsay said if coronavirus cases are falling, masking regulations should be removed.

“We can’t live with restrictions forever,” Lindsay (freshman-materials science and engineering) said.

Kelly Brown said she thinks “COVID cases will probably spike — especially when we get back [from spring break] — because people have been traveling.”

Brown (sophomore-industrial engineering) said she anticipates most people will stop wearing masks in “places like the HUB, where there are large gatherings of people, even though it’s not a classroom setting.”

But, Adam Zovko said the new rules are “unclear.”

“I don’t really know what they mean,” Zovko (junior-finance) said.

However, for Zovko, Penn State is moving in the right direction.

“I think it’s somewhat in line with what other schools are doing,” Zovko said. “It’s at least better than not doing anything at all.”

While Zovko said he understands why classrooms and labs were selected as high-density areas, he said that's the case for “most other areas on campus.”

“At that point, I don’t know why they wouldn’t just keep masks everywhere or get rid of them everywhere.”

