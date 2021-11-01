U.S. Senator Bob Casey, a democrat from Pennsylvania, issued a statement Monday in opposition to Milo Yiannopoulos’ “Pray the Gay Away” event scheduled for Wednesday sponsored by Uncensored America, a Penn State student organization.

In his statement, Casey condemned the event for its anti-LGTBQ message.

“Every student deserves a safe environment to learn, and this event is antithetical to Penn State and our Commonwealth’s values," Casey said in a statement. "To the LGBTQ community at Penn State: I stand with you, and I will continue to fight in Congress for you and your rights.”

Student groups across campus plan to host events adjacent to Yiannopoulos’ event in protest, such as the "Love is Louder" event hosted by the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and a protest hosted by Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence.

