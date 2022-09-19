Up to $25 million of funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will support a new Penn State-led collaboration with dairy industry associations and producers to develop and implement climate-smart practices on Pennsylvania dairy farms, according to a release.

On Sept. 14, Tom Vilsack, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, visited Penn State to announce the funding.

“There is strong and growing interest in the private sector and among consumers for food that is grown in a climate-friendly way,” Vilsack said in the release.

The project led by Penn State is titled “Climate-smart Agriculture that is profitable, Regenerative, Actionable, and Trustworthy,” according to a release.

“As a public, land-grant institution, Penn State will serve the role of an honest broker in the emerging value chain, documenting the value of climate-smart commodities,” Armen Kemanian, professor of production systems and modeling in the College of Agricultural Sciences, said in a statement.

The grant will "enable producers to work with a team of expert consultants to help them identify, prioritize and tailor the practices to implement on their farms, measure and verify the benefits of deploying climate-smart practices, and determine market prospects for climate-smart commodities," the release said.

According to a release, dairy producers of varying sizes and types will participate directly in the initial phase of the project across three dairy “core pockets” in distinct regions of Pennsylvania to represent the state’s diverse dairy farms.

Kemanian said the project’s success will be measured by higher agricultural production with much lower carbon intensity — and that is economically rewarded, according to a release.

RELATED