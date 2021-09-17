Two Penn State alumni turned their passion of barbering to profit with their startup company titled SLCKR and are expected to break $50,000 in their first year of revenue.

SLCKR — pronounced “slicker” — was one of five teams selected as a part of Invent Penn State, which partnered with Happy Valley Launchbox for its 2021 Summer Founders Program, a 13-week entrepreneurial bootcamp where each team receives a $15,000 grant to work full time on their idea over the summer months.

Tyler Tracy, recent Penn State graduate, and Ben Johnson, 2019 Penn State graduate, left the university with degrees in industrial engineering and economics, respectively, and decided to work as partners on the startup.

Tracy said he started cutting hair his senior year of high school and continued to do so at Penn State for his friends, including Johnson. He also completed barber apprenticeships in the Philadelphia area and then cut hair in an abroad program in Ireland.

“I actually enjoyed cutting hair and wanted to explore it as a potential career path,” Tracy said.

Tracy said he recognized a problem in the barbering industry, as he was having trouble staying organized and losing tools somewhat frequently.

In fall 2019 as part of Penn State’s MGMT 485 class — Entrepreneurial Opportunity Creation — Tracy began forming the company. Students were asked to create a business and spend the entire two-semester course developing their idea with $1,500 given to each team by the program.

Jeanette Miller, director for the Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship major at Penn State, was Tracy’s professor of the course.

“Tyler is super creative, and he agonized over every detail in his design,” Miller said. “He’s super passionate.”

Tracy said if the coronavirus pandemic had not happened, and he had not come back from his study abroad trip early, he would have “taken a different career path,” according to Miller.

“It’s situational,” Miller said, “but it’s really taking an opportunity in a challenging situation.”

She said Tracy found his initial supplier in Spain after searching for higher quality materials and going “all in” to acquire his first inventory.

“The best education you can get is actually doing it,” Miller said. “I find it incredibly gratifying to work with students and see how things change for them.”

Tracy’s educational background in industrial engineering was based around “efficiency and optimization,” which he said allowed him to turn his problem into an entrepreneurial solution.

This solution came in the form of “The Rig” — SLCKR’s signature product, a “fashionable, functional” chest rig, Tracy said.

“The goal is to minimize travel to and from the [barber] station,” Tracy said and added the product saves him about 10 minutes per haircut.

According to Tracy, Johnson had expressed interest before in getting into business with him.

“The barbering industry as a whole is very entrepreneurial,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the pair has strengths in “two different hemispheres of the brain” — one handled the creation of the prototype and one specializes in the economics of the brand.

In the spring, SLCKR won the Happy Valley Venture Capital Pitch Competition, which also provided them with more funding.

The Summer Founders Program, according to Johnson, allowed the two partners to work on the business full time.

Johnson said the program met for an hour twice a week — where the young entrepreneurs connected with advisors and were offered valuable resources.

“We took the opportunity and ran with it,” Johnson said. “If you are willing to put in the work and have a tangible idea, they’ll be willing to help you through the process.”

The company launched on Jan. 15, and, according to Johnson, the two co-owners have already been able to start paying themselves back.

“Find something that makes you tick,” Tracy said to future students. The reason he was able to get to this point is because he “genuinely [cares] about it” rather than just the money the business brings in.

“Get out there and start doing the little things you can,” Johnson said.

