A podcast surrounding the disappearance of former Centre County District Attorney Ray Gricar has been released by Rebecca Knight, according to the podcast's website.

59-year-old Gricar — who was nine months away from retirement — went missing in 2005 and was officially declared dead on Monday, July 25, 2011 by Attorney Amos Goodall, according to Collegian archives.

Gricar — who was elected Centre County district attorney in 1984 — was allegedly last heard from on April 15, 2005.

Ray Gricar had taken a vacation day on April 15, according to court documents. On that day, his longtime girlfriend, Fornicola, received a call from Ray Gricar to inform her he would not be home in time to take care of their dog, according to Collegian archives.

Pennsylvania State Police reported the following day that Gricar's car was found "blocks away from the Susquehanna River and about 50 miles east of his home in Bellefonte," according to Collegian archives.

Gricar's county-issued laptop was found by two fishermen along the Susquehanna River without a hard drive, away from the location of his car.

Following his disappearance, Gricar's computer "hard drive was found about 100 yards away from where the laptop was located," however information on it was lost due to water damage.

The FBI eventually assisted in Gricar's search.

The first season of the Final Argument podcast discusses the disappearance of Gricar. According to its website, the podcast uncovers the fact that his disappearance was "willfully and purposefully hidden from the public."

The podcast discusses why information was allegedly hidden, "who were or are the players in this story... who had the most to lose on Ray Gricar’s watch... and shines a big light on a very dark and murky story about a man whose whole life was about seeking truth and justice for the people he served… and how he paid the ultimate price for doing that." according to the website.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article misidentified Lara Gricar as his girlfriend. Lara Gricar is Ray Gricar's daughter. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.