Americans owe more than $1.71 trillion in student loan debt as of Jan. 27, and it takes students an average of 18.5 years to pay off their loans.

However, some students have found a way to receive credits without taking on the costs of college classes.

College Level Examination Programs testing is administered by the College Board and allows students to earn college credits without needing to be enrolled in the course, which could save students money in the long run.

Michele Rice, a director of Penn State’s Prior Learning Assessment, said CLEP exams test for knowledge in specific disciplines like SAT subject tests.

Each test costs $89 plus administrative fees and is scored on a scale of 20 to 80, with 50 being a passing score. However, certain subjects require different scores, and these requirements can be found on Penn State’s CLEP testing website.

Once students complete their exams, they will need to send their results to Penn State Admissions upon receipt of their score, according to Rice.

“Students have many options to demonstrate college-level learning outside of the traditional classroom,” Rice said via email. “Earning that credit can be a cost saver.”

Any student interested in taking a CLEP exam must register via the College Board and take the exam at a CLEP testing center location.

Myles Cramer is a Penn State student who took three CLEP exams and was able to test out of ECON102, ECON104 and a general science credit course at Penn State.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“The first time you hear it, it sounds too good to be true, but a lot of people just don’t know about it,” Cramer (senior-mathematics) said. “This is something that is accessible to everyone. I cannot believe that people do not know about it — it’s just that amazing.”

Cramer said all of his CLEP tests were free through Modern States Education Alliance, a philanthropy aimed at helping students pay for education.

According to Cramer, Modern States Education Alliances offers a program where students can take an online course and the organization pays for the CLEP test.

The exams are multiple choice, and Cramer said there’s less pressure to perform at such a high level compared to AP and college level exams. For Cramer, the CLEP tests were a way to get gen-ed credits out of the way.

“Without hesitation, if you can take a CLEP exam to get general credit or test out of a [prerequisite], I could not recommend it to anyone more,” Cramer said. “It’s nice because I can still interact with my college friends and be in that Penn State environment. I'm just not paying for online learning, and I'm not paying to take classes that I don’t want.”

Currently with his CLEP credit and other online courses, Cramer said he’s only paid full tuition for a total of two years during his time at Penn State.

“If it sounds too good to be true, this is the one time I promise it is not.”