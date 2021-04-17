Penn State Homecoming revealed its 2021 Homecoming logo with the theme of "Together State Prevails." The logo was unveiled through a series of photos on Penn State Homecoming's Instagram page Saturday that came together to show the new logo.

The logo features a car with a flag coming out of one of its windows. There are two flags that collectively read "Together State Prevails."

It was designed by Cameron Soravilla.

"The parade is so iconic to the history of homecoming," Soravilla (junior-graphic design) said in a press release. "I wanted to capture its essence through the car driving forward, leading the parade. I used the silhouette of a vintage car to make the logo accessible to people of all ages and invoke the feeling of nostalgia."

Penn State Homecoming 2021 is set to begin the week of Oct. 17.

MORE STATE COLLEGE COVERAGE

State College Police open hate crime investigation after defacing of MLK mural The State College Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation following the defa…