Penn State's Homecoming Parade tradition returned in person Friday after the virtual 2020 parade.

The parade followed its historical route, with the ribbon cutting happening outside the Intramural Tennis Courts, progressing along Curtin Road, down Bigler Road, across Pollock Road to Shortlidge Road, down College Avenue to Burrowes Road and finishing near the Nittany Lion Shrine.

Clair Dunham, public relations director for Homecoming, said the event might've seemed different than what freshmen are used to.

"It's not like your typical high school," Dunham (senior-public relations) said.

This year's parade featured over 160 groups and about 4,000 people marching, according to Dunham.

Dunham said Homecoming's goal was to "celebrate our pride with the entire nation, as well as in [the State College] borough."

In 2020, organizations filmed short videos of their groups anticipating the event, which Homecoming then showed in a "special."

Dunham said the film was shown at Medlar Field for the Homecoming Courts and volunteers.

She said she also liked the "living logo" this year. A Penn State professor donated a car that resembles the vintage buggy in the 2021 Homecoming logo, and the car ran near the front of the parade with the Homecoming theme, "Together State Prevails," trailing behind it.

Dom Rullo, Homecoming's executive director, said despite the virtual format, last year's parade was "still a lot of fun."

Rullo (senior-materials sciences and engineering), the director of operations in 2020, said Homecoming offered pumpkin carving and tie-dye events last year, which did not return.

"It was definitely unique and different than 2019 and this year," Rullo said.

Jonathan Weibel, a co-founder of the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of Central PA, said the club and its dogs have marched in the parade each year since 2017.

Weibel said the dogs, which originate from Bern, Switzerland, don't fare as well in summer parades due to their long fur coats, so Homecoming at Penn State is a great parade for them.

The parade went "great," Weibel said, and the staff was "awesome."

Weibel said his least favorite part of the parade was when his dog, Sherman, stole and ate a child's Happy Meal from McDonald's.

David Rubba said he drove "Tripper," CATA's parade float, and proceeded in front of one of CATA's articulated buses. He said these articulated buses are about 60 feet long, with a "flex" in the middle.

Rubba said his arm was tired from waving during his first Homecoming Parade, and he needed to "ration the candy" more than he did during the parade.

The encouragement from the crowd was the best part of the parade, Rubba said.

"Penn State students always love CATABuses," Rubba said.

Some parade spectators said they were impressed with the Homecoming Parade.

Abby Han said she grew up attending the parade, and it was different seeing it as a student, knowing others in the parade.

Han (sophomore-biology and math) said it was nice to see spectators of all ages attending the parade, which speaks to how Penn State reaches different communities.

Ashley Brenner, who attended the parade with Han, said her favorite part of the parade was seeing the Bernese Mountain Dog Club.

Dunham said she also liked the Bernese Mountain Dogs because of how cute the dogs are.

Brenner (sophomore-political science) said it was good to see "the streets lined again with people" and "the community returning to normal finally."

John Christopher Soff, a 1986 alum from Meadville, Pennsylvania, said he tries to come to the parade every year.

He said he likes to see everyone enjoying Penn State and having fun at the parade.

Anna Hays, a merchandise committee member, said one of her friends on her residence hall floor became a captain for Homecoming and encouraged her to join because of how nice everyone is and how great an opportunity it is to meet people.

Hays (sophomore-communication sciences and disorders) said she enjoyed meeting her fellow committee members this year because it was hard to make friends when all the meetings were virtual.

Dunham agreed there was a strong bond between the board of directors, and during their speeches before the parade, many tears were shed.

Rullo said he was proud of all the parade's directors.

"Everything everyone's been seeing, all the celebrations and events have all been them," Rullo said. "I'm just the name on the paper that they put at the top — if you were to give anyone credit, give it all to them."

