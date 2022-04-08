Evelyn and Jim Piazza wanted a way to keep their son and former Penn State engineering student Timothy’s legacy alive after he died. So, they decided to support his dreams he never had the chance to fulfill — making prosthetics for children and helping others.

“He loved kids,” Evelyn said. “He always wanted to make kids laugh in the supermarket, played with them on the beach, and I have a feeling that he just decided this is what he was going to do.”

Timothy died on Feb. 4, 2017, due to a fall that resulted from alcohol-related hazing during pledge initiation night at Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Since then, Evelyn and Jim have worked to implement state and national anti-hazing legislation as well as give back to others.

One way they’ve given back is through the Timothy J. Piazza Memorial Foundation — started by the family and friends of Timothy in his honor.

Since 2017, the foundation has provided financial support to children who are in need of prosthetic devices, and it’s helped at least 50 children from across the country thus far, according to Evelyn.

The foundation also raises money for college scholarships for Timothy’s high school, Hunterdon Central Regional High School.

The foundation’s motto is “Live like Tim,” and for the Piazza family, this symbolizes Tim’s “goofy” and “fun” spirit, as well as how he “always [wanted] to have a good time.”

To Virginia Alling, senior vice president at PNC Bank, this represents “inclusion, leadership, compassion and volunteerism.”

The scholarships are awarded to high school athletes at the school who “embody qualities that Tim had,” Evelyn said. She said they look for applicants who are said to “brighten” others’ lives and “make the world a better place.”

“A number of Tim’s high school friends had a tremendous impact on supporting him and lifting him up through a variety of leadership roles in high school,” Alling said.

The idea for the foundation came from Alling, who had done business with Jim in the past. She expressed to Jim she wanted to hold a golf outing in Tim’s honor and put the money toward a foundation.

She said Jim wasn’t sure the foundation would get a turnout, but Jim said three golf courses were sold out in the first year with 275 golfers. They’ve continued to sell out, even during the pandemic with social distancing and reduced admissions.

Last year, Jim said the foundation hosted around 280 business executives at the golf outing.

During the annual outing, an auction takes online donations. Golf opportunities, boat trips, vacations, artwork, restaurant certificates and jewelry are all auctioned off, Jim said.

“People started being active with us, and it just kind of blossomed,” Jim said. “It’s been fabulous.”

Jim said the foundation mainly aims to help children in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, but “if there’s a need somewhere, [the foundation is] willing to do it,” and it has begun expanding to the West.

One of the children who was supported by the foundation, Lamont Hannah, was featured on Fox News after receiving a prosthetic leg with Batman on it.

Evelyn said the foundation works with public entities such as Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Hanger Clinic. She said the privately owned prosthetic companies are usually more costly than these two public entities.

Lucas Bobakov has received two prosthetic legs from Shriners Hospital funded through the Piazzas’ foundation. Though he’d had one prior, he received his first prosthetic through Shriners when he was about 18 months old.

The Bobakov family attended the foundation’s golf tournament last year, and Elizabet Bobakov, Lucas’ mother, said it was a “very, very cool and humbling experience,” and Lucas and his twin brother Peter “had a blast.”

“It’s a very kind thing,” Elizabet said. “This world is so not kind… we’re so grateful.”

Last year, the Piazzas formed a partnership with Unlimited Tomorrow — a company that builds bionic prosthetic arms called TrueLimb.

Jennifer Barbic, vice president of marketing at Unlimited Tomorrow, said prosthetic limb accessibility is “a very tangled, messy web” across the board.

“The world of prosthetics is convoluted,” Barbic said. She said donating toward causes like the Piazzas’ “sounds simple, but it’s not that simple,” and the Piazzas had to do a lot of research to figure out just how they were going to make this happen.

She said typically, individuals with “limb differences” must see a medical doctor for a prescription for a prosthetic device then be referred to a specialist to help them choose a device.

The issue, Barbic said, is many times, electronic prosthetics are not considered medically necessary by insurance companies — forcing some children to start with “hook and claw” devices that are not advanced in their capabilities.

Barbic said this can cause bullying in school or be impractical for people who need full functionality in both limbs.

She said electronic devices similar to TrueLimb can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000, and a copay through an insurance company is often around 20% — leaving many families unable to afford electronic prosthetics without help.

“We are working to solve that problem,” Barbic said. “First, with the cost.”

Unlimited Tomorrow manufactures and assembles prosthetics “all under one roof in the U.S.,” allowing them to get prosthetics directly to the customer for around $8,000, Barbic said.

Another issue with children’s prosthetics, according to Barbic, is children outgrow their prosthetic devices every 12-18 months. For this reason, Unlimited Tomorrow allows children to upgrade their devices for 50% of the cost if they send in their old prosthetic to be refitted.

“Insurance is insane,” Elizabet said. “They forget children grow — and quickly.”

Elizabet said with Lucas’ type of leg amputation, it’s been hard to find a well-fitting leg because his residual leg is very short. Shriners Hospital, with the Piazzas’ help, has taken care of the Bobakov family’s costs and prosthetic refittings — and will until Lucas turns 18.

Due to the foundation’s support, Lucas was just able to receive a new type of prosthetic leg to try, and according to Elizabet, it’s going well so far.

“We are grateful to be working with [the Piazza family], and we are just honored to be able to honor their son. It means a lot to us,” Barbic said.

When Evelyn first visited Unlimited Tomorrow, she “saw [Tim] in [her] mind’s eye working there and loving it.”

“It just makes me feel like a piece of him is still alive,” Evelyn said.

Jim said the creation of the foundation and continuing it has felt “therapeutic” for him over the years.

Alling said working for the Timothy J. Piazza Memorial Foundation is “one of the brightest and most rewarding things” she does.

“It’s difficult for me to be composed when we share a picture of a child we helped,” Alling said. “Knowing we’ve given them an opportunity to feel equal in terms of day-to-day activities is heartwarming.”

For Evelyn, the foundation is “shining a light” on her son through helping children.

“Being able to see these kids do things to be like other kids, I just feel like that’s a piece of Tim.”

