Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity, Sorority Research, Reform seeks Penn State student nominations

The Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform is looking for Penn State nominations to create a Student Research Advisory Committee, according to a university release.

The center was created by Penn State in January 2019 following the death of sophomore pledge Timothy Piazza in February 2017 after a hazing-fueled bid-acceptance night at the now-banned Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

According to the release, the student committee will guide the center through consultation on research projects and provide assistance with project development "on a volunteer basis."

To nominate an undergraduate student who has interest in improving the fraternity and sorority experience by contributing their opinions, a fraternity and sorority life professional must send a copy of the student’s resume along with a one-paragraph description of why the student would be a good representative to PiazzaCenter@psu.edu by Jan. 21.

Representatives will be selected from the pool of nominations based on diversity and capacity, the release said, with preference for students who are active members in a fraternity or sorority.

After selection, members of the committee are expected to participate for a minimum of two semesters and attend at least three meetings per year.

