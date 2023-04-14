As the U.S. Congress debates the ban on TikTok and a multitude of other domestic issues, some Penn State students are feeling frustrated with the lack of progress and political division.

Aaron Chhoeung said he has a “hot take” on the TikTok ban.

In December 2022, Congress proposed a spending bill that would ban TikTok from U.S. government-issued devices, according to the Associated Press. That bill has caused students like Chhoeung (freshman-cybersecurity analytics and operations) to worry the ban may stretch to all devices.

He uses TikTok every day and said it would be “unfortunate” if it was banned. However, Chhoeung said he doesn’t think “they’re doing it right.”

According to Chhoeung, devices have had “security protections” installed before the internet, and congressional members don’t understand the logistics behind the app.

“The people in Congress aren’t as educated as they should be on technology,” Chhoeung said.

Chhoeung said the lack of knowledge in technology could be fixed by an “educational session” or by consulting a specialist.

Gabby Smith said TikTok is a “good way for people to spread knowledge,” and it shouldn’t be banned. Smith (freshman-nursing) said banning the app limits the First Amendment right to free speech.

“I think a lot of the policies in effect right now, I just personally don’t think they are making the world a better place,” Smith said.

Along with the TikTok ban, Smith said the Willow project is another policy that’s environmentally counterproductive.

The Biden administration passed the Willow project in March, which is a “major oil-drilling project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope,” according to the AP.

Smith said younger representatives would deliver ideas from a diverse population.

Kaden Baumeyer also noticed the tension between generations.

“I feel like there’s a divide between — not really the parties anymore — but between younger generations and older generations,” Baumeyer (sophomore-finance) said.

Baumeyer said an example of the divide is shown through the Willow project.

According to Baumeyer, Democratic leaders aren't representing their voters’ views on the environment.

“We elected — for most Democratic people — Biden for environmental action, then he approved the Willow project,” Baumeyer said.

Timia Smith said she isn’t “big on stuff like that,” even when it comes to TikTok.

“I’m not really big on whether it’s being banned or not,” Smith (junior-kinesiology) said. “I use [TikTok] enough, mainly for the dancing aspect.”

Although she said she wasn’t “into the news,” Smith said she believes there are situations where “we all have to get our point across,” and social media is an avenue.

While some students pick their political sides, Tim Lakatos prefers to “go with the flow” and stay in the middle.

“There’s no way for me to get informed in a way that’s not biased to one side,” Lakatos (freshman-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said.

Lakatos said clashing parties “divide [citizens] for no reason,” and a better alternative is to remove labels.

He said he would rather see a person’s solutions to problems, in an unbiased way, rather than a party label.

Nicole Criscuolo said she believes Congress should be “doing more,” especially for schools, but the two parties “just can’t agree” and can’t get anything done.

“[Lack of progress for schools] definitely makes it scarier, especially as a student,” Criscuolo (junior-biology) said. “I see other schools affected, even colleges affected by school shootings, and that’s scary.”

