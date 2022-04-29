Local activist, public speaker and educator Tierra Williams gave a presentation Thursday via Zoom titled “Black Students. Black Teachers. White Schools.” as part of the Justice Education Week at Penn State.

With a couple students in attendance, Williams sat down to talk about the “uncomfortable conversations” she had filming her show “Black Tea," where she offers a forum for difficult conversations about racial disparities.

Williams was introduced by Divine Lipscomb, special projects coordinator for the Restorative Justice Initiative.

Williams began her presentation by showing two interviews from episode 4 of “Black Tea." Overall, her message was to reform of the education system — stressing the importance of teachers and the standards they're held to.

“If we can get teachers to fully understand and accept students, we can get students more involved in school,” Williams said.

Williams said education is an important issue to her because she has a child in school right now.

Williams featured two interviewees during her presentation: Geoff Landers-Nolan and Latisha Franklin.

Landers-Nolan spoke about his experience as a white student and learning about the civil rights movement.

“I never heard the term redlining until I was in my 20s,” Landers-Nolan said, “and never talked about how that still continues in a more subtle fashion.”

After the brief preview from the episode, Williams showed emotion charts that are displayed in classrooms. The charts had a very clear distinction between the white students and the Black students, according to Williams.

“Overwhelmingly, the children of color's emotions are dealing with things that could be considered anxiety, depression, violence,” Williams said.

Willams then discussed "intent versus impact” as she showed an advertisement from her child's lunch menu.

While the school thought the graphic was harmless and just advertising school lunches, Williams said the impact of the advertisement was hurtful.

The advertisement depicted a child eating watermelon. The mailed version lacked color and consisted of brown undertones, while the online version had color. Williams said the graphic reminded her of the racist stereotype surrounding Black people and watermelon that originated during the early days of slavery.

“No one understood why I was so upset," Williams said.

The school listened to Williams, but she said taking down the advertisement wasn’t enough. She said this was a learning experience.

“Removing it is fine,” Williams said. "Educating is more important."

After explaining the advertisement and the emotion chart, Williams took some time to discuss how someone should be labeled. She specially mentioned the unfair labeling of Native Americans and how it's unfair because "no one is truly native to America."

“When we are talking about educating, we have to be extremely clear of what we’re saying,” Williams said. “We need to start using proper terminology."

The education system and the teaching industry as a whole are dominated by white middle-aged women, according to Williams.

“We have to look at who is applying to be teachers,” Williams said. “We have to make the institution responsible, but there are not enough people at the top to make those changes.”

Lipscomb brought up the topic of charter schools versus public schools to Williams during the presentation, but she didn't have an answer.

“Are we better off sending kids to these unregulated spaces or leaving them to the public school system?” Lipscomb said.

Williams ended her presentation with a call to action for Penn State students and the community.

“What we do know is things have to change,” Williams said. “It is going to take a lot of people who call themselves allies.”

