THON 2021 will begin on Friday, and dancers who would normally pack the Bryce Jordan Center will now participate from home.

This year, THON will take place virtually and will be completely livestreamed by 46Live, a Penn State student organization, from THON’s website.

Throughout the weekend, dancers and THON attendees will not be allowed in the BJC. Anyone interested in viewing the events over THON weekend can tune into the livestream.

According to Annie Princivalle of THON media relations, some live events will be streamed from the BJC but these will be closed to public viewing.

Princivalle said most line dances will be performed virtually, though the annual total reveal to close the weekend will be done by the THON executive committee from the BJC.

Only members who are required to run the livestream and some performers will be allowed in the BJC along with some THON executive members, according to Princivalle.

Anyone who is anticipated to enter the BJC throughout the weekend is required to test negative for the coronavirus, be within 90 days of testing positive or have antibodies, according to Princivalle.

